KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 31, 2022

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kids. You can order online at COVID dot GOV slash Tests (https://www.covid.gov/tests) or call 1-800-232-0233.

Warm Springs Food Bank hours are Monday thru Friday 9am-4pm (closed in the noon hour) The food bank is located at the Commodities Building in the Industrial Park.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

There’s Yoga Class every Tuesday and Thursday in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym. When you take park in ten Community Wellness classes you will earn an incentive! Participants can pick up a punch card at class. There’s no time limit, just make it to 10 classes.

Tananawit, a Community of Warm Springs Artists, is hiring for an Executive Director. Get the job description and link to apply on their Facebook page or email Warm Springs Artists at G Mail dot com. The deadline to sumbit a Resume and cover letter is today.

Warm Springs ECE is having a family engagement event and meal today from 5-7pm. Gas cards will be provided to parents who attend.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow afterschool in Mr. Jones Classroom. They will have snacks and raffle prizes.

The 2nd annual Warm Springs Reservation Tribal Member Horse Sale is coming up this Saturday, June 4th at 11am at the rodeo grounds. Everyone is welcome.

Bridges High School Graduation is this Saturday at 9am at the Madras High School Stadium. Madras High School Graduation is Saturday starting at 11:30am.

A Warm Springs Community Parade honoring all graduates – from Head Start to college – is planned for June 5th at 11:30am. Lineup will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and they’ll parade to the community center. Everyone is invited to get spot on the parade route and cheer for all our graduates.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15. The camp will be from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. There is a discount for those who register by June 6th and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Kindergarten Music Program will be streamed on Facebook Live, Wednesday, June 8th from 1:10 to 1:30pm.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy invites families to its End of the Year Powwow, Thursday, June 9th from noon to 3:30 at the K-8 Football Field. All singers and dancers and community members are welcome to for an afternoon of intertribals, honorings, social dances and round dance. Don’t’ forget to bring a lawn chair!

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. They will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” or at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. To learn more call 541-553-3324.

The Boys & Girls Club of Oregon will begin their summer program on Monday June 13th. Club Hours will be Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Families do need to register for the summer program and pay a $25 fee per youth. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith. The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is located at the K8 Academy.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

https://www.cognitoforms.com/EmergencyRentalAssistanceTreasuryGrant/WarmSpringsHousingAuthorityHomeownerAssistanceFundHAFProgram