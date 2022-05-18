KWSO News for Wed., May 18, 2022

In Warm Springs, The Tribal Council was in Session on May 3rd, among their discussions was whether to meet during funerals in the community. In other business they had draft resolutions/delegations, there was a motion to table the Columbia Intertribal Fish Commission resolution which was carried. Motion to adopt Resolution No. 12, 934 authorizing staff to pay the dues for National Indian Gaming Association membership of $1500, that Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs appoints Joseph Moses as the Nation’s Representative and James Manion as Alternate, which rescinds resolution no. 12,803 adopted April 27, 2021, motion carried. Motion to adopt Resolution No. 12,935 designating Lincoln Jay Suppah as the voting delegate and Captain Moody as alternate to renew affiliation with the Intertribal Timber Council, motion carried. Motion to adopt resolution no. 12,936 appointing Chairman Smith as the voting delegate at all meetings of National Congress of American Indians, motion carried. Motions for resolutions for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, the Intertibal Agricultural Council, Legislative Commission on Indian Services and Quorums and Grace Periods were carried. You can see the full summary here…TC SUM 050322

Unofficial results in the Primary Election in Jefferson county show: Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1 shows Mark Wunsch holding a lead over incumbent Mae Huston with over 2300 votes as Huston has almost 2100 votes, Laurie Danzuka is coming in with just over 1600 votes. Jefferson County Commissioner Position 2 shows Incumbent Kelly Simmelink holding a commanding lead over challenger Sabria Rios as he has more than 4000 votes and Rios is coming in just shy of 1900 votes. Jefferson County Assessor has Ray Soliz running unopposed. The Jefferson County Sheriff race shows challenger Jason Pollock holding the lead over incumbent Marc Heckathorn with over 3200 votes as Heckathorn is coming at almost 2700 votes. The voter turnout for Jefferson County shows that as of 6:45am this morning, there have been 6432 ballots accepted out of 16,665 registered voters which is 38.6% turnout so far.

For Jefferson County Voters – the November Election will feature democrat Lawrence Jones against republican incumbent Vikki Breese-Iverson as our state representative in Salem for the newly drawn 59th District. For those who live in the 57th District –republican incumbent Greg Smith is running unopposed.

At the federal level – republican incumbent Cliff Bentz will be facing Joe Yetter in November for the US Representative seat for Oregon’s District 2 in congress.

A totem symbolizing the important role of salmon to tribal people is touring the Northwest. Lauren Paterson reports. “Children played and clamored on a colorful totem carved by members of the Lummi Nation in Hells Gate State Park on Monday. The 14 foot carving features orcas and chinook salmon. The Spirit of the Water Totem is on a 17 day, 2,300 mile journey through Oregon, Washington, and Idaho to raise awareness about the vital role of salmon to tribal communities in the pacific northwest. Lummi Nation member Doug James says the totem draws people together – especially children. JAMES: “These are the generations that are going to carry this forward. All we’re doing is planting the seed. So it’s for these little ones that we’re doing what we’re doing. If we don’t step up right now and let our voices, let all your voices be heard, you know, what’s going to be left for the next seven generations?” Tribal speakers gave speeches advocating for the removal of the lower Snake River Dams and the restoration of salmon habitat. The totem will make appearances in several cities and tribal lands across the Pacific Northwest. The journey will conclude May 20th at St. Leo’s Parish in Tacoma, Washington.” I’m Lauren Paterson in Lewiston, Idaho.”

In Local Sports: the Warm Springs Nation Little League saw a few games yesterday. The Rookies 2 hosted the Mariners and after a hard fought contest, fell 15-12. The Junior Baseball Springers hosted the Jefferson County Dodgers and through 3 innings had a tie game, but walks and errors led to a loss as they fell 12-10. Next up on the Warm Springs Nation Little League schedule, the Junior Softball team is on the road to Sisters today with first pitch at 6pm. In Madras High School Sports, the Buff Boys are on the road today to take on Baker/Powder Valley, first pitch is at 3pm. Coming up later in the week, the Buffs will be hosting Elmira in a playoff game, the details are still being worked out, but the game will be either Friday or Saturday.

