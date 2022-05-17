KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 18, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today to hear an update from Bluestone. Also on the agenda is Medical Examiner/Death Investigator.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on all Tribal Council Committees until July 11th. Letters of interest and resumes should be dropped off at the Tribal Administration building addressed to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, Oregon 97761. A criminal background check is required. Committees include: “Culture & Heritage”, “Education”, “Health & Welfare”, “Land Use Planning”, “Range, Irrigation & Agriculture”, “Timber”, “Fish and Wildlife On and Off Reservation.”

Funeral Arrangements for Theodore Walsey Sr. Dressing this morning at 10am at the Satus Longhouse. Open denomination will begin at 5pm and then overnight services. They will leave the Satus Longhouse at 6am tomorrow morning (5/19/22) for Burial at 7:30 at the Foster Point Cemetery.

Warm Springs Food Bank hours are Monday thru Friday 9am-4pm (closed in the noon hour.) The food bank is located at the Commodities Building in the Industrial Park.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: luckamean, roasted roots, biscuits and fresh fruit.

Power Lunch fitness classes with Jennifer Robbins are every Monday and Wednesday at 12:10 at the old elementary gym. It’s a combination of strength, cardio, stretch and HIIT exercises and people at all fitness levels are welcome.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting afterschool today in Mr. Jones Classroom. They will have snacks and raffle prizes.

Today is the Kindergarten Welcome at the Warm Springs K8 from 4-6. Families can register their child who will be 5 on or before September 1st – for next school year and also for the August program. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000, as well as homeowner insurance payments for eligible homeowners. To qualify – you must be a

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs enrolled member who resides on the Warm Springs Reservation. You must have a current first mortgage, or loan secured by Manufactured Housing. And your combined household income must be 150% or less of the Area Median Income. Applications can be filled out ONLINE, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

What would you do if you lost everything in an instant? The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages Oregonians to do three tasks to save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes: Build a home inventory – Build a financial backpack – and Review your insurance coverage. Take time at least once a year to review your insurance coverage. Meet with your insurance agent and make sure you have the right coverage in place to meet your needs. Discuss any upgrades or changes made to the home. Confirm your deductibles and policy limits. And Make sure all the information is still accurate.