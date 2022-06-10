KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 11, 2022

The Indian Head Casino 6th annual car show is next Saturday, June 18th 10am – 3pm. Everyone is welcome to come check it out. They are seeking vendors. Anyone interested can contact Guest Services.

The Warm Springs Reservation is in declared fire season as of today. The Reservation Zone 1 is in Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1. Warm Springs Fie danger is currently moderate.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission Salmon Camp will be hosted by the Warm Springs Tribe near Mt Hood at Camp Namanu in Sandy, August 22nd- August 26th. More information and the application are available on the CRITFC website. Applications are due June 17th and five students from each member tribe will be selected. Students entering 6-8 grades are eligible.

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm.

A Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs is happening today at Fire & Safety from 9am to 1pm. No registration is required; pets will be seen first come, first served. It is totally free for Warm Springs residents only. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds & infections. Masks are required when you bring your pet, dogs need to be leashed and cats should be in a carrier. If you have any questions, contact Fences for Fido at (402) 416-6505 or info@fencesforfido.org.

Youth ages 8 to 13 are invited to a baseball and softball pitching clinic today from 10am to 1pm with Andy Leonard and Donnie Bagley at the Community Center ballfields. It is free to participate, just bring a coat or sweatshirt and a glove.

Training for students and young people planning to work in the summer work programs will begin Monday, June 13th from 9 to 4 at the Education Building, top floor in the computer lab. All first time workers and students must attend. Classes will repeat for all the month of June, and as needed if students/worker applicants come in late to the program. For any questions, call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.

A gathering to bring awareness about Leonard Peltier is going on today and tomorrow at Quilt’s Coffee House in Simnasho. Overnight camping and vendors are welcome. It’s an alcohol & drug free event. There will be opportunities to hear from the Peltier Defense Committee and to write letters, plus there will be food, big drum, and live music. For more information call 612-822-2056.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15. The camp will be from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. The camp cost is $50 and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

The Summer Kick-Off for Kids at the Ethan Stovall Spray Park at Sahalee Park in Madras is today. Children of all ages are welcome to start the summer with free shaved ice from 1-3pm.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will begin their summer program on Monday June 13th. Club Hours will be Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Families do need to register for the summer program and pay a $25 fee per youth. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith. The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is located at the K8 Academy.

Warm Springs Recreation is scheduled to start an outdoor Summer Rec program, at the Community Center, on Monday June 20th. They will feature field activities and games, water play and arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program will offer open meal sites to youth 18 and Younger in Warm Springs at the Warm Springs K8 with the Boys & Girls Club – with Breakfast from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. Meals will also be served at the Kids Club of Madras with Breakfast from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. The Program will run June 20th thru the end of July (there will be no meal service July 4th and 5th.) And the Meal Schedule will change in August to accommodate summer school sessions.

KWSO is advertising for 2 Media Student Interns. These are 30 hour a week positions for July and August. You can apply online at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV. Click on the JOBS tab and scroll for the positions to apply.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.