KWSO News for Fri., Jun. 10, 2022

After nearly two years of not holding the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp due to the pandemic, it is set to make its comeback this year. The camp will be held on August 22nd-26th at Camp Namanu in Sandy and will be hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. If your student wants to learn about the science of salmon, know more about the tribal salmon culture or help with a stream restoration project, Salmon camp is the place to do it. Five students from each CRITFC member tribe will be selected entering grade 6-8 grade. Salmon camp is free but space is limited and the participants are selected through an application process. Applications must be received by June 17th, all meals and lodging are included and a stipend will be provided upon successful completion of the program. A link to the application is here SALMON CAMP

The Northwest Indian Language Institute, which supports innovative programs in Oregon’s rural communities, has received a grant from the Roundhouse Foundation to launch an initiative to analyze and re-envision the needs that NILI will address as the organization moves into the future. During the analysis, which will launch this summer and be conducted over approximately 15 months, NILI leadership will initiate conversations with language leaders from the nine federally recognized tribes of Oregon, Tribal Partners throughout the Pacific Northwest and existing partners and founding members. They will explore how language preservation needs have shifted among Tribal Nations and language revitalization practitioners. The analysis will culminate in winter 2023 with a final report that will serve as a roadmap for the next phase of the Institute. NILI will also hold its annual Summer Institute online this year with three course offerings for Indigenous language teachers and learners, and it will run from June 21-July 1.

The Washington Supreme Court has temporarily halted evictions for people living in certain households on Nooksack Tribal Land who were contentiously disenrolled from the tribe. Cascadia Daily News reports a panel of justices on Tuesday granted an injunction requiring the Nooksack Indian Tribe in northwestern Washington to put the evictions on hold while the high court determines whether to take up the case. The households of dozens involved in the lawsuit are part of a group of more than 300 people who were formally removed from the Nooksack Indian Tribe in 2016 and 2018. In a statement the Tribe said it is confident the high court will dismiss the case.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League has a game scheduled for tomorrow as the Major Baseball Lil Bucks are on the road to Bend South to take on the White Sox, the first pitch is at 10am. This year, the Little League All-Stars District 5 will be held in Jefferson County at Juniper Hills Park and Madras High School. As reported by the Madras Pioneer, the action begins with opening ceremonies at the Madras High School football field on Friday June 24 with games starting on Saturday June 25 and continuing through Friday July 1st. 42 different teams from nine areas will be in attendance for the All-Stars District tournament with the winners from each division advancing to the Little League State Tournament later this summer. The Four divisions include the minors, which are split into two age groups as well as Majors and the Juniors. The communities represented in the tournament include: Bend (North), Bend (South), Crook County, Hood River Valley, Jefferson County, Redmond, Sister’s, The Dalles and Warm Springs Nation. The Women’s College World Series (WCWS) came to an end yesterday as the defending Champs Oklahoma took out Texas 10-5 to become back to back champs. According to ESPN, Oklahoma set a record with 17 home runs during the WCWS, breaking its own mark of 15 from last season. On the Baseball side, 16 teams are battling for a spot in the Men’s College World Series with the Super Regionals starting today with the Greenville Super Regional hosting No. 9 Texas and No. 8 East Carolina starting at 9am on ESPN2. The No. 3 Oregon State Beavers are hosting the Corvallis Super Regional against No. 14 Auburn, with their first game tomorrow at 7:30pm on ESPN2, game 2 will take place Sunday and if necessary, game 3 is slated for Monday. The College World Series will be held June 17-27.