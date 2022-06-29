KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 30, 2022

The Senior Program will remain closed the rest of this week as they move back into their building. There will be no senior meal on Friday.

There are still quite a few pairs of shoes that need to be picked up from the big shoe giveaway last month. Email Dot Thurby to arrange to pick up your shoes.

There are still scholarships for Warm Springs youth for Big Lake Camp. To learn more call Seth Cantu at 707-530-1560

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

“Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm.

Warm Springs Community Wellness offers adult basketball at the old elementary school gym on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8:30 pm and Friday at noon.

The Hunter Noack IN A LANDSCAPE concert in Warm Springs has been postponed.

OSU Extension Service will do a virtual class on Canning Fruit & Pie Filling, July 13th from 5:30 to 7pm. It’s free but you will need to register by July 11th. You will learn in a live, interactive session, explore equipment, resources and tips. Register online at the Deschutes County OSU Extension website

Cascades East Transit Route 20 serves travelers between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the schedule at the cascades east transit website where you can also download their Real-time App

Student workers can pick up a copy of their resume and job application at the WEDD office and get the contact information for your worksite choices – so you can make contact to see if you can get an interview. If you have any question – contact WEDD at 541-553-3324.

The Madras 4th of July Celebration is happening this year at Sahalee Park from 9am to 3pm, featuring vendors food and live music. The Elks Breakfast is from 7-10am, parade at 10, followed by the flag raising and opening ceremony. Sparklers Fireworks will begin at 10pm.

Warm Springs Recreation is planning a 4th of July celebration in Warm Springs starting with the annual parade followed by lunch and family fun games behind the Community Center. There will be fireworks at dark.