KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 21, 2022

There is a “Skate Into Summer” Skateboard Event today at the Skate Park across from the Community Center from Noon until 3. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is a Timber LLC Update, an Update from Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza, an Update from the Economic Development Corporation or Ventures. There will be updates on phones, The APRPA and Cares Act Funding, plus updates from Education & the Joint Health Committees, Northwest Area Health Board, and a tour of the Water Treatment Plant.

Student workers can pick up a copy of their resume and job application at the WEDD office and get the contact information for your worksite choices – so you can make contact to see if you can get an interview. If you have any question – contact WEDD at 541-553-3324.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. With start of summer celebrations and activities it’s important to be cautious.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is tomorrow 9am to 1pm outside the Warm Springs Community Center. Everyone is welcome to stop by. Covid-19 Vaccinations and boosters will be available at the Health Fair and you can pick up home test kits.

There will be an Equine Therapy session tomorrow during the Health Fair – in Quinn Park across from the Community Center,

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit “Faces from the Land” featuring powwow images and interviews will be opening on Thursday.

An Honoring Veterans Parade this Saturday at 11am, will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and Honor all Veterans. They are looking for parade entries from Veterans, Veteran Groups & Veterans Families plus traditional entries Pi-Ume-Sha Style. Horseback, Float and Walkers are all encouraged. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. Donations of candy for the parade can be dropped off at KWSO.

There is no Pi-Ume-Sha Powwow or Rodeo this year.

The Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District has Summer Swim Classes and Lessons plus water fitness programs, youth sports programs and youth camps this summer. Learn more at their website MAC REC DISTRICT dot com. https://www.macrecdistrict.com/

Warm Springs Nation Little League is sending 3 divisions to All Stars to be held in Madras as Juniper Hills Park. Games will begin this Friday and the tournament runs thru July 1st. Warm Springs All-Stars include Minor Baseball, Major Baseball, and Major Softball.

The drive through window at Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open. The reception desk is in the new part of the building as well – so please use the southern entrance.

Warm Springs Economic Development is seeking interested workers as general laborers to work at Kah-Nee-Ta. If you are interested you can apply at their office in the Industrial Park. For more information call 541-553-3207 or email sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office or TERO is seeking Native Americans interested in working in Road Construction. Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers and Laborers can complete or update a skill survey at the TERO office in the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more call 541-553-3485 or 541-675-5439.

Hunter Noack and his IN A LANDSCAPE concert will be in Warm Springs on Saturday July 2nd for a 6:30 show. Online ticket sales have ended for the event but Free tickets are available for Warm Springs tribal members through IN A LANDSCAPE’S Good Neighbor Program. If you are interested in tickets – contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

Cascades East Transit operates bus service throughout Central Oregon including Route 20 between Warm Springs and Madras. You can find the bus schedule at the cascades east transit website (https://cascadeseasttransit.com/routes-schedules/warm-springs-madras-route-20/)