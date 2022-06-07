KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 7, 2022

This Thursday is the last day of school for Jefferson County 509J schools. The Warm Springs K8 will be hosting an end of the school year powwow starting at noon on Thursday. All families and community drummers and dancers are encouraged to participate. The powwow will be held at the K8 football field so remember to bring your lawn chair.

Today is Field Day at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy and also today – – 8th grade students will have a swim celebration at the Madras Aquatic Center. Tomorrow is the 8th grade promotion parade at the Warm Springs K-8 starting at 5:15. Families and community members are invited to cheer on the kids and celebrate their promotion to high school!

There’s Yoga Class every Tuesday and Thursday in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

Tribal Council is in session today. On the morning agenda are updates from Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise, the Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs Composites, Housing, Telecom and Credit. This afternoon has updates on Timber LLC, Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza, and Warm Springs Ventures.

Warm Springs Food Bank hours are Monday thru Friday 9am-4pm (closed in the noon hour) The food bank is located at the Commodities Building in the Industrial Park.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

The COCC STRIVE program is a summer program for Native American high school students that introduces participants to the college experience through academic, leadership and cultural activities. This year’s program will run Tuesday, June 21st- Friday, June 24th. The deadline to sign up has been extended to this Friday. You can apply online https://www.cocc.edu/departments/multicultural/native-college-prep/strive-application.aspx

This week is your last chance to complete an eCheckUp Assessment to give your input on internet connectivity here in Warm Springs.

LINK for HOME – https://sngroup.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_byLlzb6dYfHKY5w?Q_CHL=qr

LINK for BUSINESS- https://sngroup.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_efVTbfgkkIVACeW?Q_CHL=qr

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

https://www.cognitoforms.com/EmergencyRentalAssistanceTreasuryGrant/WarmSpringsHousingAuthorityHomeownerAssistanceFundHAFProgram

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow at lunchtime. This is the last meeting of the year with lunch and special activities.

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. They will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” or at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324. For more details on requirements call 541-553-3324.

Youth ages 8 to 13 are invited to a baseball and softball pitching clinic on Saturday, June 11th. Andy Leonard and Donnie Bagley will work with the kids from 10am to 1pm that day at the Community Center ballfields. It is free to participate, just bring a coat or sweatshirt and a glove.

A Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs is coming up on Saturday, June 11th at Fire & Safety from 9am to 1pm. No registration is required; pets will be seen first come, first served. It is totally free for Warm Springs residents only. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds & infections. Masks are required when you bring your pet, dogs need to be leashed and cats should be in a carrier. If you have any questions, contact Fences for Fido at (402) 416-6505 or info@fencesforfido.org.

A gathering to bring awareness about Leonard Peltier is planned for June 11-12 at Quilt’s Coffee House in Simnasho. Overnight camping and vendors are welcome. It’s an alcohol & drug free event. There will be opportunities to hear from the Peltier Defense Committee and to write letters, plus there will be food, big drum, and live music. For more information call 612-822-2056.