KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 22, 2022

There is no Pi-Ume-Sha Powwow or Rodeo this year but some annual activities continue.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is set for today from 9am to 1pm outside the Warm Springs Community Center. The theme is “Big Steps towards Legendary Health.”

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit “Faces from the Land” featuring powwow images and interviews will be opening tomorrow.

An Honoring Veterans Parade that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and Honor all Veterans – will be held this Saturday at 11am. They are looking for parade entries from Veterans, Veteran Groups & Veterans Families plus traditional entries Pi-Ume-Sha Style. Horseback, Float and Walkers are all encouraged. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. Donations of candy for the parade can be dropped off at KWSO.

Warm Springs Community Wellness will not have exercise classes or adult basketball at the old school this week. A work crew of Veterans will be using the facility as they come to Warm Springs to do Community Projects.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today to hear reports from Pacific Corp, Akana, Bluestone and the Broadband Action Team.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: baked fish, roasted baby reds, steamed veggies & fresh fruit.

Paradise Produce is set up every Wednesday 2-6pm and Saturday from 8-2:00 in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. You’ll find things like locally grown veggies and foods. OSU Extension Nutrition is there on Wednesdays. Cash, Credit/Debit, Venmo, EBT and Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is sending 3 divisions to All Stars to be held in Jefferson County Juniper Hills. Games will begin Friday June 24th thru July1st. Our teams are Minor Baseball – 9, 10 & 11 year olds. Major Baseball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds and Major Softball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds. Be listening for the game schedules.

The Summer Acceleration Camp for 1st thru 8th grade students is scheduled for August 1st thru the 19th, 9am – 3pm at the Warm Springs K8. The Kindergarten program will run 9 – 12:30 those days. You can register online, or at the school district office. For more information call the Jefferson Country Community Learning Center at 541-475-0388. Kindergarten Registration: https://forms.gle/L3gLTNB73sev3uFH7 Grades 1-8 Registration: https://forms.gle/XBhNHnEVT31nN4j39 for 1-8)

Student workers can pick up a copy of their resume and job application at the WEDD office and get the contact information for your worksite choices – so you can make contact to see if you can get an interview. If you have any question – contact WEDD at 541-553-3324.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on Tribal Council Committees plus seats on Enterprise Boards and Commissions. Letters of Interest & Resumes are due the first week of July and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Please put this to the attention of the Secretary Treasurer/CEO. A Criminal and Credit Background Check must be completed as well.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost. Increasing light pollution emanating from developed areas threatens the health and populations of species that depend on the dark including insects, migrating birds and even humans. Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert is a special exhibit that is on display now into July at the High Desert Museum in Bend.