The Museum at Warm Springs is taking sign-ups for two classes that will be held June 7-9, 2022.

Participants can learn to make a:

Men’s & Women’s Wasq’u Side Bag & Crown 9am-12pm each day Instructed by Roberta Kirk

Men’s Vest 1-4pm each day Instructed by Marge Kalama



Space is limited and the deadline to register is Monday, June 6th at 4:00pm.

Call (541) 553-3331, ext. 406 to reserve a spot.

Have a look at the flyers for more details:

VEST MAKING CLASS

WASQU SIDE BAG & CROWN MAKING CLASS