KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 15, 2022

Warm Springs Senior Meals are now Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up back at the Senior Center. BBQ Pork Sandwich is on today’s Menu.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

The Metolius Spike and Rail celebration is Saturday July 16th. The Parade is at 11am with the Celebration in the park from noon til 2. A live auction is 2:30-4 and the Cheyenne West Band will play 4-8pm.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten. Each week will be a new theme. Campers will do a mix of STEM activities, field trips to local parks and playgrounds, swimming and special guests. Nature & Camping is the theme for the next camp July 19-22. There are half and full day rates, and scholarships are available to cover some or all of the cost. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services in specialized areas to income-eligible tribal members. For legal issues, will drafting or estate planning you can call to make an appointment by email wills@lasoregon.org. Clinics in Warm Springs will be held from 9am – 2pm on: July 21st, August 2nd & 3rd, August 18th & 19th, August 31st and September 7th. The legal clinics is held at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

Phone service continues to be an issue for many Tribal Offices in Warm Springs. If you need assistance finding an email address or alternate phone number – you can call KWSO and we can try and assist you. Credit has a temporary number 541-460-8519. Human Resources is using 541-325-1635.