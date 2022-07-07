KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 7, 2022

The Warm Springs COVID-19 response team is recommending that people again wear a face mask indoors in public places where you cannot stay at least 6 feet away from other people. This includes Tribal Buildings. COVID-19 cases are again on the rise and so it’s in everyone’s best interest to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID. If you have been exposed to COVID-19 or feel ill, you should do a home test. Tests are available during the work day at Emergency Management and in the evening and on weekends at Fire & Safety on Campus and at the Simnasho Fire Hall.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on Tribal Council Committees plus seats on Enterprise Boards and Commissions. Letters of Interest & Resumes are due this week and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Please put this to the attention of the Secretary Treasurer/CEO. A Criminal and Credit Background Check must be completed as well.

Title six focus groups will be held on July 7th and August 18th on the lawn across from the old elementary from 5:30-7pm. A light meal will be provided, and door prizes given to participants. It’s a chance to learn about Title VI and how it can help tribal students in grades K-12 in the 509-J school district. All concerns, input and comments will remain anonymous. If you have questions, go to the Title VI Facebook page or direct message: Jaylyn Suppah, Lorien Scott, Shiloh Tippett, or Rosetta Herkshan.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

It’s the Madras 1st Thursday Downtown event today from 5:30-9pm featuring vendors, music & activity.

The Art Adventure Gallery Presents their new exhibit East Side – West Side with the opening today from 5:30-7 at the Gallery in downtown Madras.

The Museum at Warm Springs exhibit “Faces from the Land” features powwow images and interviews. The show is in the Museum’s Changing Exdhibit Gallery. The Museum is open Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is this Saturday from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office. https://www.cognitoforms.com/EmergencyRentalAssistanceTreasuryGrant/WarmSpringsHousingAuthorityHomeownerAssistanceFundHAFProgram

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30 on Thursdays. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.