KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 12, 2022

Tribal Council, based on recommendations from the local COVID-19 Response Team, is now requiring face masks in all tribal buildings and at all indoor community events, whenever you are unable to socially distance. Proper wearing of masks is required with your nose and mouth completely covered.

Home COVID-19 test kits are available at Emergency Management or at Warm Springs Fire and Safety. If you have been exposed to Covid-19 or feel ill – you should test. Any positive test result should be reported to the Health & Wellness Center where they can give you advice and treatment options. Those who test positive need to stay home for 5 days and where a facemask for 10 days.

Phone service continues to be an issue for many Tribal Offices in Warm Springs. If you need assistance finding an email address or alternate phone number – you can call KWSO and we can try and assist you. Credit has a temporary number 541-460-8519. Human Resources is using 541-325-1635.

Tribal Council will convene today. On their morning agenda are updates on Public Safety, Public Utilities and Tribal Court. This afternoon, an update on the Veterans Office, followed by a Museum Update and 2023 Budget Forecast.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are now Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up back at the Senior Center. Broccoli Lasagna is on today’s Menu.

Simnasho’s 19th annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is today and tomorrow at the SImnasho Powwow Arbor. The weenie roast is tonight at 6 followed by the Powwow. Tomorrow Morning the Hot Summer Fun Run Walk is at 10:30, Tomorrow evening the Potluck BBQ is at 6 with the Powwow at 7.

The Camp Ollie Summer Library Reading Program, featuring stories and beading, is coming up Thursday morning at the Warm Springs Community Center. Light snacks will be provided. It starts at 10:30am.

The Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District has Summer Swim Classes and Lessons plus water fitness programs, youth sports programs and youth camps this summer. Learn more at their website MAC REC DISTRICT dot com. https://www.macrecdistrict.com/

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

Warm Springs Social Services has a limited number of fans and air conditioners that are available to low income households. You do need to complete and application and provide proof of income. Stop by the Family Resource Center to learn more.

There is a Penny Carnival open to all Warm Springs Youth – on Wednesday July 20th from 6-8pm at the Old Elementary School Gym. Facemasks will be required for this free event. If your organization is interested in hosting a booth – place call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036

Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension Service are offering a 3 day Sewing Camp at the Warm Springs Community Center for ages 7-10. All Materials will be provided and no experience is needed. Space is limited so sign up right away. Call Carol at 541-553-3243. The Camp is in the mornings of July 26th thru the 28th.