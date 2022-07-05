KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 6, 2022

A reminder for anyone who normally has their garbage picked up on Tuesdays, those routes are being picked up today, along with the regular Wednesday routes.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program is at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Warm Springs Recreation Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is weekdays 8am – 5pm. They offer field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.

The Native American Student Union meets this evening at the Family Resource Center conference room from 5:30 to 7:30. Any high school student is welcome to join for dinner, crafts, games and incentives each Wednesday through the summer. Next week they’ll meet at the Hot Summer Nights Powwow at Simnasho.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten and begin in July 12th. Each week will be a new theme. Campers will do a mix of STEM activities, field trips to local parks and playgrounds, swimming and special guests. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

The Warm Springs K-8 office hours for July are 9am to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Summer Acceleration Camp at the K8 begins August 1st.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program is for all youth 18 and Younger. In Warm Springs at the K8 Breakfast is from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. At Kids Club in Madras – Breakfast is from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. Kids do need to eat on site.

Warm Springs Community Wellness offers adult basketball at the old elementary school gym on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8:30 pm and Friday at noon.

OSU Extension Service has a virtual class on Canning Fruit & Pie Filling, coming up July 13th from 5:30 to 7pm. It’s free but you do need to register by July 11th. You will learn in a live, interactive session, explore equipment, resources and tips. Register online at the Deschutes County OSU Extension website.

Paradise Produce is set up every Wednesday 2-6pm and Saturday from 8-2:00 in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. You’ll find things like locally grown veggies and foods. OSU Extension Nutrition is there on Wednesdays. Cash, Credit/Debit, Venmo, EBT and Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

A Title Six focus group will be held on tomorrow on the lawn across from the old elementary from 5:30-7pm. A light meal will be provided, and door prizes given to participants. It’s a chance to learn about Title VI and how it can help tribal students in grades K-12 in the 509-J school district. If you have questions, go to the Title VI Facebook page or direct message: Jaylyn Suppah, Lorien Scott, Shiloh Tippett, or Rosetta Herkshan.