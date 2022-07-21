KWSO News for Thu., Jul. 21, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting tomorrow to allow input and share information ahead of the fish and wildlife committees finalizing their proposed hunting regulations for the fall season and coming year. The meeting will be Friday from 5-7pm at the Community Center Pavilion. They will discuss Reservation Game Inventories, review last year’s Hunter Harvest Reports and look at the 2022-2023 proposed hunting season.

A baseball clinic for youth Baseball players, interested parents, community members and coaches will be held on 4 days beginning next week at the Old Elementary School Gym. The sessions are going to go over Baseball fundamentals such as: throwing and catching, pitching and catching, hitting and bunting, running and sliding, defense plays and offense plays. Participants will need to bring your mitt, gym shoes and wear comfortable clothes. The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday July 26th, Thursday July 28th, Tuesday August 2nd and Thursday August 4th with two sessions each day from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm.

Oregon health officials are urging people in 21 counties with high COVID-19 cases, including the three Portland-area counties, to return to mask wearing because the hospital system is again under extreme strain. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports while COVID-19 hospitalizations are lower than past surges, staff shortages, patients who delayed care and elevated COVID-19 infections have substantially reduced hospital systems’ capacity to care for patients. Oregon Health Authority epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger suggests people reconsider summer plans to protect themselves and others during what he called “this extremely challenging time.” He says Central Oregon hospitals have been particularly hard-hit but that no part of the state has been spared.

President Joe Biden announced billions of dollars to help combat extreme heat, floods and other weather events today/WEDNESDAY. But he chose not to declare a national climate emergency as some Oregon lawmakers had hoped. Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer welcomed the executive actions, but says declaring a national emergency would give the president more flexibility to fight climate change. “It unlocks other tools that are available from the federal government. And that’s frankly what we need to do.” The White House says additional executive actions on climate will be announced in the coming weeks. The moves come as Biden’s larger climate spending plan is stalled in Congress.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny and Hot Today with a high near 100 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Clear with a low around 55

Sunny tomorrow with a high near 92 degrees

