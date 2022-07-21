KWSO Job Report

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Certified Recovery Mentor

SUD Office Administrator

Transitional Support Coordinator

Tribal Court Administrator

Maintenance Worker

Payroll/GL Specialist

Deputy Clerk

Property Management Specialist

Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst

Wildland Firefighter (Hotshot Crew) (2 Positions)

Facility Secretary

Fisheries Technician I (Creel Tech)

Project Coordinator

CPS Specialist

Fire/Medic Full-time (3)

CPS Supervisor

Comp & Benefits Administrator

Probate Assistant/Vital Stats Receptionist

Public Administrator

Substance Use Disorder Program Manager

Travel Accountant

Gaming Inspector

A/P Specialist II

Registered Dietician

Restoration Technician

Restoration Field Crew Member

Assorted Work Experience Jobs

Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic

Nurse

Family Practice Physician

Dental Assistant

Health Technician – Clinical Assistant

Jefferson County 509-J School District is seeking to hire a Native American Community Liaison at Madras High School. The start date is September 1st. There are numerous employment opportunities for the coming school year throughout the district. You can see all open positions, view job descriptions and apply online.

Indian Head Casino

Cage Cashier

Cage Main Bank Cashier

Coffee Station Attendant

Controller

Cook

Count Team Member

Custodian

Executive Chef

Guest Service Operator

Kitchen Steward

Lead Cook

Lounge Bartender

Maintenance Man II

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Ambassador

Player’s Club Lead Ambassador

Revenue Auditor

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Table Games Dealer

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Plateau Travel Plaza

C-Store Cashier

C-Store Supervisor

Custodian

Fuel Attendant

Host Cashier/Server

Line cook

Security officer

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission

Deputy Director

Public Information Specialist

Police Officer

Dispatcher/Communications Officer

KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott connects with students at Madras High School during the school year on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.

