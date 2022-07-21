KWSO Job Report

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- Certified Recovery Mentor
- SUD Office Administrator
- Transitional Support Coordinator
- Tribal Court Administrator
- Maintenance Worker
- Payroll/GL Specialist
- Deputy Clerk
- Property Management Specialist
- Budgets/Contracts & Grants Analyst
- Wildland Firefighter (Hotshot Crew) (2 Positions)
- Facility Secretary
- Fisheries Technician I (Creel Tech)
- Project Coordinator
- CPS Specialist
- Fire/Medic Full-time (3)
- CPS Supervisor
- Comp & Benefits Administrator
- Probate Assistant/Vital Stats Receptionist
- Public Administrator
- Substance Use Disorder Program Manager
- Travel Accountant
- Gaming Inspector
- A/P Specialist II
- Registered Dietician
- Restoration Technician
- Restoration Field Crew Member
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- Family Practice Physician
- Dental Assistant
- Health Technician – Clinical Assistant
Jefferson County 509-J School District is seeking to hire a Native American Community Liaison at Madras High School. The start date is September 1st. There are numerous employment opportunities for the coming school year throughout the district. You can see all open positions, view job descriptions and apply online.
- Cage Cashier
- Cage Main Bank Cashier
- Coffee Station Attendant
- Controller
- Cook
- Count Team Member
- Custodian
- Executive Chef
- Guest Service Operator
- Kitchen Steward
- Lead Cook
- Lounge Bartender
- Maintenance Man II
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Ambassador
- Player’s Club Lead Ambassador
- Revenue Auditor
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Table Games Dealer
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- C-Store Cashier
- C-Store Supervisor
- Custodian
- Fuel Attendant
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Security officer
Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
- Deputy Director
- Public Information Specialist
- Police Officer
- Dispatcher/Communications Officer
*updated 07/21/22