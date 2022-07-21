KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 21, 2022

Warm Springs Prevention Team Youth Resiliency Camp will be Virtual today due to the hot temperatures. Families can pick up craft kits and activity packets at 1pm to do at home.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL legal clinic is today at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office from 9am – 2pm. You do need an appointment. To learn more you can email wills@lasoregon.org.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

The Jefferson County Fair is happening at the Fairgrounds in Madras through Saturday. The rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7pm.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting at the Community Center Pavilion tomorrow from 5-7pm. If you still have permits not turned in, bring them. All questions are welcome. There’s a potluck style meal.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or picked up at the Housing office and Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

A Clarion Call Revival will be held in Warm Springs this weekend behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Sister Genevieve Skidmore will be the special guest. The sessions get underway at 6:30 Friday Night, on Saturday at 10am, 1:30 & 6:30pm and Sunday morning at 10.

“Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery, featuring photos of powwow dancers from the US and Canada. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm.

The Tamkaliks Celebration is this weekend in Wallowa, OR. The celebration begins Friday at 7pm, grand entries are at 1 & 7pm Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. Free camping is available, all drums are welcome.

There is a 4-session Youth Baseball Clinic coming up for players, interested parents, community members and coaches. The first session will be on July 26th. The next sessions are on July 28th, August 2nd and August 4th. Each will run from 10am to noon and 1-3pm at the old elementary school gym. Bring a mitt, gym shoes and wear comfortable clothes.

Just a reminder that the Summer Acceleration Program for the Jefferson County 509J school district gets underway August 1st and will run for 3 weeks. You do need to have your student registered for the program. The K8 school office will be open tomorrow morning if you want to sign up and you can also register online. Find the link at the district website.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on July 26th and again on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.