KWSO News for Wed., Jul. 13, 2022

In a press release from the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, they had located a silver 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with Wisconsin license plates at the Trout Lake Campground on the western area of the Reservation on July 7th around 8pm. After a search of the unlocked vehicle, they determined it to be abandoned and was associated with Edward Andrew Bock of Madison, Wisconsin after finding his wallet and Identification in the vehicle. Bock has not been in contact with his family for several days and the WSTPD is actively searching for any clues to his whereabouts, with his last known location on his cell phone was in Northwest Redmond. Anyone with information on the location or whereabouts of Edward Bock is encouraged to contact the WS Police Department at 541-553-1171.

The Warm Springs Vital Statistics Department is reminding Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall trust fund payment. The following students need to bring the required documents to the Tribal Administration office as soon as possible. Amissa Anderson, Cora L. Arthur, Hailey Cochran, Toya Perez, Louie Johnson Smith, Lebron Thompson, Isaac Boise, Lebron Boise, Zecharya Charley, Thaiisa Dixon, Demariouse Fuiava, Damon Garcia, Margaret Guardipee VanPelt, Gary Green Heath, Devery Knight, Karina Lopez, Pierre McCloud, RileyRey Miller, Isabel Price, Drew Rabbi, Adam Gabriel Arthur Rubio Jr., Alexi A Smith, Devere Sohappy, Coreena Stwyer and Thomas Walker. You can contact Ms Piercy at 541-475-7265 ext. 2316 or Ms Wetzel @ Bridges at 541-475-4820 ext. 2800 to get your transcript. If you need more information you can email Lucille.suppah@wstribes.org in the vital statistics department.

You may have noticed the old modular classroom that was located by the old Warm Springs Elementary Track – was moved to the back of the Warm Springs K-8 Academy last month. The structure is up on blocks awaiting a foundation to be prepared. The facility will be used as permanent space for the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club which has been operating at the K8 using shared space for the past several years. The club is running their summer program right now. The goal is for Electrical, Plumbing and other Infrastructure installations to be done in time for the building to be moved into by the Boys & Girls Club for the start of the new school year

Climate change is hurting salmon in the Columbia River Basin. According to a draft report from the federal officials who protect salmon and steelhead, there are several solutions, including breaching the four Lower Snake River dams. [Correspondent Courtney Flatt has more. “According to the report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recovering salmon in the Columbia Basin will require a suite of large-scale actions. First on the list is breaching one or more of the four Lower Snake River dams. Other urgent actions include improving tributary and estuary habitat, reducing predator numbers, and building fish passage so that salmon can reach cold water habitat above Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams. According to the report, these actions will help salmon and steelhead as climate change worsens. According to the report, doing nothing will lead to catastrophic losses of salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River Basin. One of the main concerns about removing the dams is how to replace the electricity they generate. A second independently commissioned report estimates replacing electricity generation from the dams could cost between 11 billion to 19 billion dollars. The Biden administration did not endorse the actions outlined in either report. However, the administration says it is considering these reports as it assesses long-term plans for fish in the Columbia River Basin.”

The C-E-O of St. Charles Health System announced his resignation today/Tuesday. This follows a turbulent summer that has seen massive layoffs and increased financial difficulties for central Oregon’s only hospital system. Joni Auden Land reports. “Joe Sluka (SLOO-ka) announced he would step down as president and CEO, after nearly eight years on the job. In a press release, he cited the pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including feelings of burnout during multiple waves of the virus. But his decision comes as financial difficulties and employee dissatisfaction are on the rise. St. Charles recently laid off more than 100 employees, while another 300 providers filed a petition to form a union. Sluka was not available for comment. St. Charles Board Chairman Jamie Orlikoff said the board did not force out Sluka. He also denied ongoing financial difficulties played a role. Sluka will stay on in an advisory role until a full-time replacement is named. Joni Auden Land, OPB-Bend”

The Oregon Department of Forestry said Monday that all of its fire districts are officially in wildfire season. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports heavy rainfall stalled the start of the season for parts of the state. But with drier, hotter conditions happening or forecast statewide, fire officials are urging Oregonians to take steps to prevent fires. A Department of Forestry spokesperson says people can expect restrictions such as campfire bans where fire danger is high. The highest fire risk is forecast to be in Central, Southern and Southeast Oregon for July. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for portions of South and Central Oregon Tuesday and Wednesday.

