KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 13, 2022

Warm Springs Senior Meals are now Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up back at the Senior Center. Parmesan Chicken is on today’s menu.

On the agenda for Warm Springs Tribal Council today are Committee Appointments in the morning and then this afternoon will be Board Appointments, followed by and ST Discussion.

The Warm Springs K-8 office hours for July are 9am to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The Summer Acceleration Camp at the K8 begins August 1st.

Papalaxsimisha hosts Camelback Club Wednesdays in the noon hour, meeting at the Warm Springs Telecom Parking Lot.

Simnasho’s 19th annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment finishes up today. There is the Hot Summer Fun Run Walk is at 10:30 this morning and then this evening – the Potluck BBQ is at 6 with the Powwow at 7.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office or TERO is seeking Native Americans interested in working in Road Construction. Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers and Laborers can complete or update a skill survey at the TERO office in the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more call 541-553-3485 or 541-675-5439.

Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery. The traveling exhibit features powwow dancers throughout the United States and Canada. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm.

Paradise Produce is set up this afternoon 2-6pm in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. They have locally grown veggies and foods and OSU Extension Nutrition will be there. Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

The 30th Anniversary Tamkaliks Celebration is July 22-24 in Wallowa, OR. The celebration begins Friday at 7pm, grand entries are at 1 & 7pm Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. Free camping is available, all drums are welcome and vendors should apply online.

Warm Springs Social Services has a limited number of fans and air conditioners that are available to low income households. You do need to complete and application and provide proof of income. Stop by the Family Resource Center to learn more.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

There is a Youth Mural Class for ages 14-18 coming up this fall. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are teaming up for this 5 week class that will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4:30-6. To sign up call Mallory at 541-553-3148 or email her at mallory@wscat.org.