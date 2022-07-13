KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 14, 2022

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help. Face masks are required in all tribal buildings and at all indoor community events, whenever you are unable to socially distance.

Phone service continues to be an issue for many Tribal Offices in Warm Springs. If you need assistance finding an email address or alternate phone number – you can call KWSO and we can try and assist you. Our number is 541-553-1968. Credit has a temporary number 541-460-8519. Human Resources is using 541-325-1635.

Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

Warm Springs Telecom is upgrading the Power Back Up System at the Schoolie Flat Tower today affecting all Schoolie and Simnasho customers between 10am and 2pm. If you are still without services after 2 – please call Telecom at 541-615-0555.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30 on Thursdays. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

The Metolius Spike and Rail celebration is this Saturday. The Parade is at 11am with the Celebration in the park from noon til 2. A live auction is 2:30-4 and the Cheyenne West Band will play 4-8pm.

There is a Penny Carnival open to all Warm Springs Youth – next Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Old Elementary School Gym. Facemasks will be required for this free event. If your organization is interested in hosting a booth – place call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036

Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension Service are offering a 3 day Sewing Camp at the Warm Springs Community Center for ages 7-10. All Materials will be provided and no experience is needed. Space is limited so sign up right away. Call Carol at 541-553-3243. The Camp is in the mornings of July 26th thru the 28th.

The Jefferson County Library is hosting an “I Am a Story” Storytelling Event during the Madras Downtown Association First Thursday event on August 4th from 5-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the storytellers. They will be at the Library’s D Street space.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

Pacific Power customers in Warm Springs can report a street light that is out of service online at the PPL website. After you turn in a report they may contact you for more information such as the address closest to the street light and the number on the pole.