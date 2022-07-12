NAPOLS Legal Clinic

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services in specialized areas to income-eligible tribal members. For legal issues, will drafting or estate planning you can call to make an appointment by email wills@lasoregon.org. Clinics in Warm Springs will be held from 9am – 2pm on: July 21st, August 2nd & 3rd, August 18th & 19th, August 31st and September 7th. The legal clinics is held at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.

NAPOLS Summer 2022 Clinic Dates