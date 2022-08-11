KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 12, 2022

Public Utilities has issued a Conservation Order for the Warm Springs Agency Drinking Water System, due to damages found to main components at the Water Plant. Areas affected include Sunnyside, Wolfe Point, Kah-Nee-Ta Resort, Dry Creek, West Hills, Greeley Heights, Trailer Courts, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, Industrial Park area, and residents and businesses in the Highway 26 corridor. Please limit water use until further notice.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up at the Senior Center. Cuban Sandwiches are on today’s Menu.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is today from 9am to 4pm in the Community Wellness Center courtyard.

Native Youth Filmmaking Classes will be held at Warm Springs Culture & Heritage beginning this Saturday. Classes will be on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm. Classes are free and open to youth ages 15-20. they will learn about cameras, sound, lighting and editing. Contact Mike Caron at 971-645-8034 to signup.

A Cooling Shelter is open weekdays at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from 11am until 8pm, for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Cooling Shelter will be open on the weekend noon until 8pm. No pets are allowed. No alcohol, tobacco or drugs and no violence, verbal or physical, will be allowed. Face masks are required.

A Warm Springs Free Food Market provided by Commodities Food Bank, Neighbor Impact and Warm Springs Emergency Management will be open today at 4pm across from the Warm Springs Market parking lot. There will be free produce, pantry items, bread and more. No proof of income or ID is required.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is this Saturday from 10am until noon. For more information, call or text (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

There is a Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic this Saturday for dogs and cats. It’s free for residents of Warm Springs, bring pets to Fire & Safety on campus from 9am to 1pm. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, parasite, flea & tick prevention, and treatment of minor wounds & infections. Please have dogs on a leash, cats in a carrier and people need to wear face masks. No registration required, pets will be seen first come, first served.

Mandatory practices begin next week for the 2022 Madras High School Football Season. In order for you to participate on August 15th & beyond you must be registered & you must have an up to date physical turned in as well. Payment is not required at the exact time of registration. Reach out to Coach Stutzman at jstutzman@509J.net if you have any questions about schedules and times for practices.

Papalaxsimisha is sponsoring a Family & Community Swim at the Madras Aquatic Center next week on Tuesday, from 3:30-5:30pm. Warm Springs families and community members can swim for free during those two hours. Please be mindful that the pool has a max capacity of 160 people, and you are responsible for your own transportation. If you have any questions, contact Jillisa Suppah.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps for kids age six to ten. There are 2 camps left – Under the Sea August 16-19 and Mad Scientists August 23-26. For more information call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is on Tuesday, August 16th at the Warm Springs K-8 Track. Registration begins at 5:30 and the track meet starts at 6.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team’s 2022 Youth Mural Showcase is Tuesday at 6pm at their office on campus. Youth will show their mural projects and light refreshments will be available.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon or NAPOL is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services in specialized areas to income-eligible tribal members. For legal issues, will drafting or estate planning you can call to make an appointment by email wills@lasoregon.org. Clinics in Warm Springs will be held from 9am – 2pm on: August 18th & 19th, August 31st and September 7th. The legal clinics is held at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.