KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 19, 2022

Funeral Arrangements for Sonny Yahtin – the burial is this morning at 9:00 at the Simnasho Cemetery.

The Warm Springs Cooling Center is open 11 until 7 today. It will be closed over the weekend.

The MAC Rec District is looking for volunteer coaches for its flag football and soccer leagues this fall. The season runs September 1st through October 22nd. Commitments include 1-2 hours of practice a week and 1-2 hours on Saturdays. If you’re interested, visit www.macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253. Also, registration for youth who want to play flag football or soccer will close today. Partial and full scholarships are available.

Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up at the Senior Center. Meat Loaf is on today’s Menu.

The Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise telephones are working again. You can contact the Tribal Credit Offices or Banking at 541-553-3201 or 541-553-3202.

Warm Springs Veterans who are planning to attend the Airshow of the Cascades August 26th and 27th and have an interest in touring the Golden Knights aircraft should contact Amy Whisler at 541-553-2134.

The final MAC Rec District Summer Day Camp for youth ages 6-10 is August 23-26 and the theme is Mad Scientists. Partial and full scholarships are available for the camp. For more information, stop by the MAC, call 541-475-4253 or email info@macrecdistrict.com.

Camp Naimuma is coming up August 28-31 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to youth age 8 to 14. Camp Naimuma features cultural activities and overnight camping. Applications need to be picked up and returned to the Culture & Heritage Department in the Education Building.

The Huckleberry Feast Mini Powwow is happening tomorrow at HeHe Longhouse. It will start at 7pm. If you have any questions, would like to help with the powwow or donate, talk to Captain Moody.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. Facemasks are required in Tribal Buildings. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.