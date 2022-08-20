KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 21, 2022

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center for August 24th. You can call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation. You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

The MAC Rec District is looking for volunteer coaches for its flag football and soccer leagues this fall. The season runs September 1st through October 22nd. Commitments include 1-2 hours of practice a week and 1-2 hours on Saturdays. If you’re interested, visit www.macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry, at 575 Hood Avenue is open every Sunday 9am-4pm and every Monday 9-1 and 5-8pm.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is set for September 3rd. Events include Ranch Bronc Riding, Muley Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Breakaway, Wild Cow Milking, and a 2-Man Wild Horse Race “St. Paul Style.” For kids there’s a calf scramble and mini bulls. Entries are open now until August 31st at 5pm call 541-7710656 or email dadsrodeogirl@gmail.com. Admission will be charged per vehicle.

2022 Fall Season Tribal Fisheries have been set – A Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am Monday, August 22nd to 6pm Thursday, August 25th. Additional dates are 6am August 29th for 4 nights and September 5th for 5 nights.

Warm Springs Veterans who are planning to attend the Airshow of the Cascades August 26th and 27th and have an interest in touring the Golden Knights aircraft should contact Amy Whisler at 541-553-2134.

The Back to School BBQ will be on September 1st from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that Monday is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.