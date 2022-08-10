KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 11, 2022

A Cooling Shelter is open weekdays at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from 11am until 8pm, for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Cooling Shelter will be open on the weekend noon until 8pm. No pets are allowed. No alcohol, tobacco or drugs and no violence, verbal or physical, will be allowed. Face masks are required.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today from 10am til 1pm at the United Methodist Church on 12th Street.

There’s another job fair today for Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza. It’s from 11 til 3 in the 3 Teepees Care at the Plateau. They will have applications and do on the spot interviews for all vacant positions for both. You can view current job listings on their websites.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5:30pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging our youth. For more information contact Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

Papalaxamisha’s Camel Back Club meets Thursdays at 6pm. Park and sign in at the rodeo grounds gate. Participants can walk at their own speed and distance, walk the hill or the road and get their names entered into a raffle for prizes.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is this Friday from 9am to 4pm in the Community Wellness Center courtyard. Call Carol at 541-553-3243 to reserve a table.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District is seeking applicants for an open position on its board of directors. The term of service ends June 2025. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at the district’s website. The deadline to submit an application is tomorrow at 5:30pm.

A Warm Springs Free Food Market provided by Commodities Food Bank, Neighbor Impact and Warm Springs Emergency Management will be open this Friday at 4pm across from the Warm Springs Market parking lot. There will be free produce, pantry items, bread and more. No proof of income or ID is required.

Native Youth Filmmaking Classes will be held at Warm Springs Culture & Heritage beginning this Saturday. Classes will be on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm. It’s free and open to youth ages 15-20. Youth will learn about cameras, sound, lighting and editing. Contact Mike Caron at 971-645-8034 to signup.

There is a Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic this Saturday for dogs and cats. It’s free for residents of Warm Springs, bring pets to Fire & Safety on campus from 9am to 1pm this Saturday. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, parasite, flea & tick prevention, and treatment of minor wounds & infections. Please have dogs on a leash, cats in a carrier and people need to wear face masks. No registration required, pets will be seen first come, first served.

Mandatory practices begin next week for the 2022 Madras High School Football Season. In order for you to participate on August 15th & beyond you must be registered & you must have an up to date physical turned in as well. Payment is not required at the exact time of registration. Reach out to Coach Stutzman at jstutzman@509J.net if you have any questions about schedules and times for practices.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet is Tuesday next week at the Warm Springs K-8 Track. Registration begins at 5:30 and the track meet starts at 6. Age divisions are 2-5 years, 6-9 year olds, and 10 to 12. All participants will receive a t-shirt and water bottle.

The Huckleberry Feast Mini Powwow is set for Saturday, August 20th at HeHe Longhouse. It will start at 7pm. If you have any questions, would like to help with the powwow or donate, talk to Captain Moody.