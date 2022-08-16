KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 17, 2022

Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up at the Senior Center. Baked Chicken is on today’s Menu.

Youth ages 13 and older are invited to take part in a Fencing Club held Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-7pm at the Culture & Heritage Center. Lessons are free, equipment provided and no experience is needed. To enroll, contact Mike Caron at 971-645-8034.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

The Back to School BBQ will be on September 1st from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation. You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

The Warm Springs Food Pantry at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. They provide food boxes to eligible individuals and families.

Paradise Produce is set up this afternoon 2-6pm in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. They have locally grown veggies and foods and OSU Extension Nutrition will be there. Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

The Native American Student Union meets this evening at the Family Resource Center conference room from 5:30 to 7:30. Any high school student is welcome to join for dinner, crafts, games and incentives each Wednesday through the summer.

There is a Title Six focus group tomorrow at the Skate Park from 5:30-7pm. A light meal will be provided, and door prizes given to participants. It’s a chance to learn about Title VI and how it can help tribal students in grades K-12 in the 509-J school district. All concerns, input and comments will remain anonymous. If you have questions, go to the Title VI Facebook page or direct message: Jaylyn Suppah, Lorien Scott, Shilo Tippett, or Rosetta Herkshan.

A reservation-wide burn ban is in effect until further notice, due to the “extreme fire danger” conditions. All outside agricultural and residential burning is prohibited, including weed burning and burn barrels/bins. Outdoor camp fires are also prohibited. All ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt from the burn ban, but Fire Management recommends prevention measures be taken before burning. For more information you can contact Fire Management Prevention Team at 541-553-2413.

Papalaxsimisha presents Art in the Park this Thursday at Elmer Quinn Park, featuring food, music, performances from local musicians, art and contests. There’s a skateboard workshop for youth 12-18. Any level of skater is ok. Pre-registration for the Skateboard Workshop is required. Registration forms available at Warm Springs Market in the back office. Youth 11 years of age are allowed to do the skateboard workshop as long as their parent/guardian are supervising them and are helping with the spray painting and designing of the board! For more information, contact Colleta Macy, 541-300-5994 or cleotatboss@gmail.com.

MAC flag football and soccer registration closes this Friday and games start September 10th. Partial and full scholarships are available. Visit www.macrecdistrict.com to learn more.

The Warm Springs Cooling shelter is open from 11am to 7pm this week and it will close on weekends.