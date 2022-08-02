KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 3, 2022

On today’s Tribal Council agenda is the Drinking Water Task Force.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center for August 24th. You can call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the Tenino Fuels Reduction Project and the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. Two Public Scoping Meetings will be held today at the Natural Resources office. The first meeting is 10-2 and the second is 4-7. Links to the online surveys can be found on today’s calendar at KWSO.org. All tribal members are encouraged participate. (Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale: https://tinyurl.com/rvrwyax3 ; Tenino Fuels Reduction Project: https://tinyurl.com/29c3d4rc)

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is set for September 3rd, starting at noon. Events include Ranch Bronc Riding, Muley Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Breakaway, Wild Cow Milking, and a 2-Man Wild Horse Race “St. Paul Style.” For kids there’s a calf scramble and calf riding. Entries are open now until August 31st at 5pm call 541-7710656 or email dadsrodeogirl@gmail.com. Admission will be charged per vehicle.

Papalaxsimisha and Warm Springs Recreation are offering a Cardio Club Tuesday and Thursday Mornings from 7-8am in the Community Center Parking Lot. Participants will be provided a light breakfast after each session.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

The August NDN Nite Out social powwow is this evening at the Community Center Pavilion. Dancing and drumming start at 6pm. This is an alcohol and drug-free event. All drummers, dancers and vendors are welcome.

Paradise Produce is set up this afternoon 2-6pm in the Busy Bee parking lot in Madras. They have locally grown veggies and foods and OSU Extension Nutrition will be there. Farm Direct Vouchers are accepted.

The Native American Student Union meets this evening at the Family Resource Center conference room from 5:30 to 7:30. Any high school student is welcome to join for dinner, crafts, games and incentives each Wednesday through the summer.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.

The Jefferson County Library is hosting an “I Am a Story” Storytelling Event during the Madras Downtown Association First Thursday event tomorrow from 5-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the storytellers. They will be at the Library’s D Street space.

A memorial for Neda Wesley and First Salmon Ceremony for Jadrian Kalama will be held this Saturday at Simnasho Longhouse starting at 9am.

Warm Springs CPS is offering Warm Springs households assistance with their power bill. This is open to the entire community and not income based. You may receive up to $300. To apply – bring your most recent power bill to the CPS Office on Friday afternoon, August 5th between 1 and 4:30. CPS phones are down so you will need to come in person.

The 29th Tribal Council Swearing In of Executive Committees will be Thursday at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. Newly appointed Credit and Casino Boards will also be sworn in at this time.