KWSO News for Fri., Aug. 5, 2022

In Warm Springs, as of Midnight on August 4th, the Warm Springs Indian Reservation has updated fire season restrictions. The Warm Springs reservation has gone to the following Industrial Fire Precautions: Zone 1 – IFPL Level 3, Zone 2 – IFPL Level 2 and Zone 3 – IFPL Level 2. As the fire danger changes during the declared season the restrictions follow the regulations covered by the National Fire Danger Rating System, Industrial Fire Precaution Levels and Warm Springs Mobilization and Dispatch Plan. Currently the Warm Springs Reservation fire danger is extreme, with ERC’s rising closer to the 97th percentile, fuel moistures lowering and preparedness levels rising in the region and nationally, it necessitates that the IFPL’s be changed accordingly. For the protection of resources a burn ban has been instituted effective immediately on the Warm Springs Reservation. A Burn ban means that all outside agricultural and residential burning is NOT allowed, Outdoor camp fires are not allowed in a declared burn ban, however all ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt from the burn ban.

In Warm Springs, a plaque was unveiled this week in honor of Jim Manion, who transitioned earlier this year from the GM of the Warm Springs Water & Power Enterprises to retiring to being voted into the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council. The plaque was a collaboration from the Warm Springs Tribes and Portland General Electric and is located at a viewpoint overlooking the Reregulating Reservoir honoring Jim Manion’s service to the river, fish and wildlife and power generation in the region. The unveiling took place earlier this week, with leaders from both PGE and the Tribes in attendance. Visitors can stop by to see the plaque at a pullout on Pelton Dam Road.

The 509J school district has its Summer Acceleration Program in motion for the next two weeks. The Madras High School Freshman program is a welcoming type of Program that helps incoming Freshman get a jump on Orienting themselves with the High school life. They have many programs and have been looking to get more students to sign up and attend for some fun opportunities. You could learn how to set flies for fishing, get your artistic side out, learn about science, and e-sports, playing games and learning technical skills. They do have opportunities to go on field trips as well, they are going on a short field trip to the Madras Bowling alley today, then follow that up next Friday August 12th with a trip to Sun Mountain Fun Center, then on August 16th they go to Trout Creek and finish up the program with a Trip to Mt. Hood Ski Bowl on August 18th. Incoming freshman who attend at least 10 days of the Program can earn a half credit for school. The link to sign up your 9th Grade student is here…LINK

A federal dispute over the impact of dams on salmon runs in the Columbia River Basin has been winding its way through court for decades. But the White House said Friday that progress is being made. [[OPB’s]] April Ehrlich reports. “The legal case started more than 25 years ago. That’s when a coalition of tribes, fishing groups and environmentalists raised concerns about the impact of dams on salmon and other fish populations. The groups say the dams make it hard — and in some cases impossible — for salmon to swim to the ocean and back. They’re calling for a new federal plan and the potential removal of hydroelectric dams. The Biden Administration said Friday THAT a pause in litigation would give stakeholders time to create a long-term plan that protects fish while safeguarding the region’s power system.”

A fire update from August 4th 9am, there were no changes on the 274 acre Fly Creek Fire, it remains 80% contained, is located near the balancing rock along the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook on the Deschutes National Forest. Resources were on scene yesterday mopping up and working to increase containment. Evacuation Levels remain at Level 1 for the Three Rivers Area and Level 3 for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds. As the weekend is upon us, fire officials would like to remind the public to exercise caution as the potential for fire growth remains high.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny today with a high near 91 degrees

Tonight, Clear with a low around 54

Sunny tomorrow with a high near 94 degrees

Sunny and Hot on Sunday with a high near 103 degrees

