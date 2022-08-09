KWSO News for Tue., Aug. 9, 2022

An update on the Windigo fire, yesterday lines held against higher temperatures and changing winds. Progress was made on all fires and fire is now at 1053 acres in size and is 25% contained. A red flag warning for lightning and gusty winds are in effect and continue to test fire lines. A small amount of precipitation is expected through this morning. Crews on the Windigo fire were able to lay hoses around the entire western half and are more than 60% around the eastern side. Mop up continued yesterday around the entire perimeter. The Big Swamp fire is now being measured at 102 acres and firefighters are continuing to strengthen lines and add hoses. The Shelter fire, Fire 210 and Fire 212 are all contained. Crews will continue to patrol these incidents.

Firefighters battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California on Monday remembered longtime U.S. Forest Service employee Kathy Shoopman. She is the first publicly identified victim of the fire. The fire burning west of Yreka has killed four people, and crews are searching the area for other possible victims. The other three have not yet be publicly identified. Shoopman was at home in the community of Klamath River when the fire started July 29. Forest Service spokesperson Tom Stokesberry told the Sacramento Bee Monday that the 73-year-old died at her home on the day the fire erupted. Officials didn’t say exactly how she died.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner says one person potentially died Sunday in Portland when the temperatures reached 100 degrees. The medical examiner said Monday that the person is suspected to have died from hyperthermia. Officials say further tests will determine whether the death is officially heat-related. The state medical examiner’s office previously said it was investigating 14 deaths as possibly heat-related during a weeklong heatwave that ended Sunday, July 31st. Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest. Last year, about 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during a heat wave in which the temperatures reached an all-time high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland.

Transportation can often be a major barrier for people when it comes to accessing medical or dental care. So volunteer dentists and doctors are setting up mobile health clinics in underserved areas across the Willamette Valley. Kaiser Permanente Northwest and Medical Teams International together are partnering with local groups to bring services to eight counties in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Cindy Breilh is Executive Director of U.S. Programs at Medical Teams International. “We serve a little bit as a bridge between people who are feeling isolated from traditional healthcare settings and link them to a more appropriate Health care that they can access easier.” The “Care & Connect” program will host 51 clinics by the end of the year. Kaiser is providing grants of up to 20-thousand-dollars for partner agencies that can offer services beyond medical and dental care, such as connecting people to food or housing resources.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Partly sunny and hot today with chances of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 101 degrees

Tonight, Mostly Cloudy with chances of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 63

Sunny tomorrow with a high near 97 degrees

