KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 9, 2022

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is seeking a Finance Manager. For a job description email Sandra Danzuka (sdanzuka@wstribes.org). To apply, submit a resume to Jim Souers (jim.souers@wstribes.org).

The Airshow of the Cascades is coming to the Madras Airport August 26th and 27th. The Friday show will be in the evening and on Saturday the performance is in the afternoon. Tickets are available online at Cascade Airshow dot COM https://www.cascadeairshow.com/

A food bank provided by Commodities, Neighbor Impact and Emergency Management will be open on August 12th. It will be located in the parking lot across from Warm Springs Market from 4-5pm.

A Cooling Shelter is open weekdays at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from 11am until 8pm, for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Cooling Shelter will be open on the weekend noon until 8pm. No pets are allowed. No alcohol, tobacco or drugs and no violence, verbal or physical, will be allowed. Face masks are required.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at COVID dot GOV slash Tests (https://www.covid.gov/tests) or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

There is a Job Fair at Indian Head Casino on Wednesday August 10th from 11am – 3pm for current positions at both the Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras. Their list of employment opportunities are posted at each of their websites.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District is seeking applicants for an open position on its board of directors. The term of service ends June 2025. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at the district’s website (www.macrecdistrict.com/governance). The deadline to submit an application is Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5:30pm.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

The Jefferson County 509J School District is advertising for a Drug & Alcohol Counselor and a Native American Community Liaison. See job descriptions and apply at JCSD dot K 12 dot O R dot U S. www.jcsd.k12.or.us

Camp Naimuma has been set for August 28-31 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to youth age 8 to 14. Camp Naimuma features cultural activities and overnight camping. Applications need to be picked up and returned to the Culture & Heritage Department in the Education Building.

