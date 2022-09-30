KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 1, 2022

The Branch of Public Utilities reminds Warm Springs residents that it is still wise to conserve water although there is no current crisis. Ongoing repairs and replacements to the water infrastructure have been taking place however the system continues to need more work. Much of what has already been accomplished has helped to avoid outages of late – however we all should continue to do our part to think about water conservation.

On the Madras High School sports schedule today: Cross Country competes at the Oxford Classic in Bend and Varsity Volleyball is in the Junction City Tournament.

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is Saturday, October 8th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

The Harlem Wizards will play the Hooping Eagles, a team of 509-J teachers and principals, in a fundraising event at Madras High School on Tuesday, October 4th. Doors will open at 6pm and the event is from 7-9. Proceeds benefit the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Advance tickets are available now at a discounted price online.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. If you aren’t sure if you are registered you can check online to find out at the Oregon Secretary of State Website

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding their Annual Meeting and Election for their Board of Directors on Tuesday October 18th at 6pm. Background checks are required for anyone to serve on the board. The positions are: President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agent, Safety Officer, Umpire-In-Chief, League Information Officer, Coaching Coordinator, Sponsor Fundraising Manager, Concession Manager. If you have any questions or would like more information contact Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856.

Western Monarch Butterflies are native to Central Oregon but are struggling to survive. Native milkweed is a plant that can be used to create a butterfly garden. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Deschutes Land Trust will be giving out free native milkweed plants at Warm Springs Market on Tue., Oct. 4th starting at 11:30pm.