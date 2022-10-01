KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 2, 2022

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It will be open tomorrow 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is offering Senior Citizen YouTube Exercise Monday, Wednesday and Friday t 10am. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

The 54th Annual Cowdeo is on October 15th at 10am at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Registration is open at www.cowdeo.com.

Sri Ponya is presenting a special screening of a Suicide-Prevention Film “My Ascension” on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6pm at the Tower Theater in Bend. This is an evening of community connection to bring hope and awareness to fight suicide. Following the 90 min documentary will be a panel discussion to share stories and resources. Tickets are FREE, but you must reserve a seat in advance. Get tickets online.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen; A resident of Oregon; At least 16 years old; If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.​​ Register to vote online or check your registration information online at the Oregon Secretary of State Website

The Warm Springs Timber Committee invites folks on the Willow Summit Timber Sale Tour on Friday October 7th from 9am – 3pm. Transportation is available with drinks and food provided. They will leave the Admin Building at 9am on October 7th.

The Harlem Wizards will play the Hooping Eagles, a team of 509-J teachers and principals, in a fundraising event at Madras High School on Tuesday, October 4th. Doors will open at 6pm and the event is from 7-9. Proceeds benefit the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Advance tickets are available now at a discounted price online.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

COCC is hosting virtual information sessions for its nursing program from on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 5pm, and Friday, Oct. 28th at 9am, to include a program overview, structure, length and cost. The sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number.

Western Monarch Butterflies are native to Central Oregon but are struggling to survive. Native milkweed is a plant that can be used to create a butterfly garden. The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Deschutes Land Trust will be giving out free native milkweed plants at Warm Springs Market on Tue., Oct. 4th starting at 11:30pm.