KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 15, 2022

The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair today 11:30 until 4 outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews.

In Madras High School Sports Volleyball is on the road in Estacada today. Both JV teams play at 4:30 and the Varsity match starts at 6. White Buffalo football is at Caldera High School in Bend tomorrow night. If you can’t make it to the game – you can listen to all the action live here on 91.9 FM.

Papalaxamisha’s Camel Back Club meets Thursdays at 6pm. Park and sign in at the rodeo grounds gate. Participants can walk at their own speed and distance, walk the hill or the road and get their names entered into a raffle for prizes.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is re-advertising its board vacancies. They are seeking interested people for the: Housing Authority Board; Waterboard; Economic Development Board; Composite Products Board; Credit enterprise Board; Power & Water Enterprise Board; Telecom Board and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. Some have 2 or more vacancies and there are tribal member and non-member positions open. They will close at 5pm on September 30th. Letters of interest, resumes and consent for criminal & credit background checks must be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO in person at the Administration Building or by mail – PO Box 455, Warm Springs.

South Wasco Connect is an event to connect people, businesses and organizations in the South Wasco region. It is coming up Saturday, September 24th at Kaiser Park and Maupin Civic Center from 11am til 2pm. There will be several exhibitors sharing their career experiences, job openings and resources offerings. Participants will have a chance to enter a drawing for cash prizes and Maupin shirts & hats.

Tuesday November 8th is Election Day in the United States. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen; A resident of Oregon; & 18 years old on Election Day. To register to vote online you will need an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division (DMV). If you do not have an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card, you can complete the voter registration application and take it to your county elections office.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7pm at the Family Resource Center Library and will be held Thursday September 29th, October 27th and November 17th. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.