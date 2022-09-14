KWSO News for Wed., Sep. 14, 2022

In Warm Springs: The Culture and Heritage department is still seeking students at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy to fill the language classes. They have spots for Ichishkin, Numu and Kiksht Language classes. Parents/Guardians of interested students can pick up an application at the Culture & Heritage building, the Warm Springs K-8 Academy or the KWSO website. This link for the application should be printed, filled out and returned to register your children. The form can be emailed to radine.johnson@wstribes.org For more information you can call 541-553-3290.

Last Thursday September 8th the Warm Springs Tribe’s Human resources department emailed out information to Tribal Employees about the possibility of adding a ROTH 401K as an employment benefit. The main difference between the ROTH account and the 401K plan that is currently in place is how your income taxes are handled. Current employee 401K contributions are pre-tax. You pay income taxes when the account is drawn down. A ROTH After Tax 401K means you pay taxed on contributions now but don’t have to pay taxes when you retire and draw on your ROTH funds. HR is seeking input from employees about if you would be interested in this additional retirement plan option as a benefit. Please send feedback to comp-benefits@wstribes.org

A new Area of Known Wolf Activity has been designated in the northern Oregon Cascades in Wasco and Jefferson Counties. Two wolves were first found in December 2021 by Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs biologists. After no sign for a while, two pups were caught on a trail camera in August, proving that wolves are still resident in the area. If the group still has at least four wolves at the end of 2022, the group will be named the Warm Springs Pack. All documented locations so far have been on the CTWS Indian Reservation. Wolves in the Cascades are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. Wolves once ranged most of the U.S. but were nearly decimated by the 1930s under government-sponsored campaigns. In Oregon, officials counted 175 wolves last year.

U.S. Department of the Interior leaders will testify before two House Natural Resources Subcommittees this Wednesday. Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland will testify before the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands on Tribal co-stewardship of public lands. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Wizipan Garriott will testify before the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples on a variety of bills impacting Indian Country. The public can view the testimony on each subcommittee’s You Tube Page. House Natural Resources Subcommittee YouTube Links: National Parks, Forests and Public Lands Hearing Indigenous Peoples Hearing

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Lady Buffs Volleyball was in action yesterday as they traveled to Trinity Lutheran. The Varsity squad fell to Trinity Lutheran 3 matches to none. The JV1 squad fell to Trinity Lutheran by scores of 9-25 and 23-25. The Lady Buffs are still searching for their first victory of the season and the next chance they have will be in a Match tomorrow as they travel to Estacada with the JV1 and JV2 squads in action as well. Today the Cross-Country team will be over in Prineville for the Jeres Cowboy Kickoff.

