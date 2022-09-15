KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 15, 2022

The new COVID-19 booster is available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and scheduling is now open. The updated booster can both help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and provide broader protection against the newer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. It’s recommended that any person age 12 and older who has not received a COVID-19 booster in the past 2 months, get this new vaccine. Call the clinic for an appointment.

The Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Language Program is still seeking students for its language classes this school year at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There are spots available in all three language classes – Ichishkin, Numu and Kiksht. Parents/Guardians of interested students can pick up and return applications at Culture & Heritage in the Education Building and the K-8, or email it to Radine.Johnson@wstribes.org. This link for the application should be printed, filled out and returned to register your children.

The confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education committee is requesting community input to help shape the priorities for the next three years. The survey they have put together is for youth, parents, grandparents, educators who serve our students and community, Tribal employees and all tribal members to participate. The link to the survey is HERE. If you have any questions or concerns for the education committee, don’t hesitate to contact Jaylyn Suppah, Reina Estimo or Ardis Clark.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Cross-Country team was at the Jeres Cowboy Kickoff yesterday. In the Boys division Isaiah Wapsheli came in 5th with a time of 17mins 47secs. In the Girls division, Hannah MacDuffee came in 2nd with a time of 22mins 3secs, Emily Picard came in 6th with a time of 23mins 3secs, Talise Wapsheli came in 9th with a time of 23mins 37secs and Kahmussa Green came in 17th with a time of 27mins 3secs. Congratulations to the Madras runners. Today the Lady Buffs Volleyball teams are in action as they travel over to Estacada. The Varsity squad is still looking for its first win of the season and are hoping to bring that home tonight. The JV1 & JV2 games will get started at 4:30pm and the Varsity team will start their match at 6pm. Don’t forget, the Buff Boys Varsity Football is on the road to Caldera High School tomorrow for non league action. If you can’t make that game, then you can catch the Live broadcast here on KWSO with kickoff set for 7pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: