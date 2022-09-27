KWSO News for Tue., Sep. 27, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is sad to announce the passing of Wasco Chief Alfred Smith Jr yesterday! All Tribal Council meetings have been canceled for this week out of respect for Chief Smith and his family. They are asking that all flags be lowered to half-mast to mourn his passing and honor his service. The 509J School district is planning on lowering flags to half mast as will Jefferson County and St. Charles-Madras.

Warm Springs Construction will continue their pavement milling operations on Route 3, with the work shift expected to be between 7am and 5:30pm. During this time, Route 3 will be closed to all public traffic, except emergency and essential services during work hours. Traffic will be detoured to Upper Dry Creek Road on to Sunnyside Drive and back to Route 3 for the traveling public during work hours. Top lift paving will begin at the Sunnyside Intersection today and proceed south to the Upper Dry Creek intersection. As long as everything is going as planned, the last two days of paving will begin at the Hwy 26 intersection on Monday October 3rd under single lane traffic control. Route 3 will reopen each day at the end of the work shift.

Applications for the Johnson O’Malley Committee’s fall allowance for extra-curricular activities for 509-J and South Wasco County students are being accepted until this Friday September 30th. Funding is for pre-k thru 12th grade students to assist families with extra-curricular costs. This allowance is for September thru December. In January another allowance will be offered. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office and you can also download the packet at kwso dot org in the news and information tab – choose events/flyers from the drop down menu. https://kwso.org/2022/09/23222/

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball is in action today as they are on the road to take on Elton Gregory Middle School. Game time is 3:15pm. The Madras High School JV Football team traveled to Scappoose yesterday and came home with a loss 32-6. Next up for the JV squad is a home game next Monday against Pendleton/Nixyaawii with kickoff at 5:30pm. Buff Boys Soccer hosted The Dalles yesterday and they ended the match with a 4-2 victory. Next up for Buff Boys Soccer, they will take their two-game winning streak on the road to Molalla on Wednesday. Lady Buffs Soccer was on the road to The Dalles yesterday and came home with a 7-3 loss. Lady Buffs Soccer will be hosting Molalla on Wednesday trying to get their 2nd win of the season. Lady Buffs Volleyball was on the road to Molalla yesterday and the Varsity Squad fell 3 matches to None. The Lady Buffs are still searching for their first victory of the season and their next opportunity comes this Wednesday when they are on the road to Crook County. Lady Buffs JV1 won their match with scores of 25-16 and 25-23. JV2 won their match with scores of 25-10, 21-25 and 15-1.

