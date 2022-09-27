KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 28, 2022

Funeral Arrangements for Chief Alfred Smith, Jr – a private dressing will be done this morning. There is a viewing at 2:00 today at the Agency Longhouse with overnight services open denomination. Burial will be at sunrise Thursday at the Agency Cemetery.

Roadwork will be done on Highway 3 from Highway 26 today with one lane closure and a pilot car. To turn on to Highway 3 you will need to come across 26 from Paiute Avenue. The turn lane on 26 will be closed.

The Youth Boys’ Big Drum Series has been postponed until next week.

The Warm Springs ECE family engagement night tonight is cancelled.

Chicken vegetable soup is on the senior lunch menu today. Meals are at available for pick up or delivery 11:30am to 1pm at the Senior Center.

At the United Methodist Church, the Madras Community Free Food Market will be open this afternoon, with check-in starting at 4:00. The Food Pantry is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm. The address is 49 NE 12th Street in Madras.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today through Friday from 9am to 4pm, closed from noon to 1 for lunch. It provides food boxes with enough groceries to prepare meals for 5 days to eligible individuals and families. Food boxes are available every 30 days.

Warm Springs K-8 Cross Country competes at the Sisters XC Meet at 4:00 today. Eagles Football hosts 3 Rivers today at Madras High School. Kick off is at 5:15.

Madras Soccer and Volleyball teams are in action today. At Madras High School, JV & Varsity Girls Soccer host Molalla at 4:00. Boys soccer teams travel to Molalla. And, Volleyball squads have games at Crook County.

Applications for the Johnson O’Malley Committee’s fall allowance for extra-curricular activities for 509-J and South Wasco County students are being accepted until this Friday September 30th. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office and you can also download the packet at on KWSO.org.

The 54th Annual Cowdeo is on October 15th at 10am at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Registration is open at www.cowdeo.com.

The Harlem Wizards will play the Hooping Eagles, a team of 509-J teachers and principals, in a fundraising event at Madras High School on Tuesday, October 4th. Doors will open at 6pm and the event is from 7-9. Proceeds benefit the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Advance tickets are available now at a discounted price online at harlemwizards.com.

On Thursday at 10am, the Fisheries Department will be at the community center giving away 21 bags of frozen coho from the Eagle Creek National Fish Hatchery. There will be a limit of 1 bag per family.

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service will do its fall Fruit Loop Tour this Thursday. It’s free to join. They will depart from the Education Building at 8am to visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop and return at 5pm. If you’d like to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238 or messaging the Warm Springs Extension Service Facebook Page – also let them know if you plan to drive your own vehicle or would like to join them on their van. Be sure to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money if you’d like to purchase produce.