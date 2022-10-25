KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 26, 2022

Wednesday Senior Meal is today with Lukamean on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Papalaxsimisha’s “Mom’s Talking Circle” is today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. The topics include group bonding and domestic violence awareness. Snacks will be provided.

The Fisheries Department will be giving away fish at the Community Center today from the Eagle Creek National Fish Hatchery. There is a limit of 4 fish per family, and you need to bring your own container. They will arrive at the center around 2:00.

Madras High School Cross Country runner are competing in the Tri Valley Championship at Estacada today.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Football team will have a special send off for their last game today. At 2:30 this afternoon, the Warm Springs Police Department, Fire Department, and Fire Management Engine Crew will lead the team bus from the school down past the Community Center, up and around the ECE loop, back up by the store and campus before they hit the road to their last game in Sisters. The community is welcome to line up along the route to cheer them on. The Eagles will take on the Outlaws at 7pm for a chance to go undefeated for the season!

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball travels to Sunriver today for a 3:30 match vs. 3 Rivers.

Registration is open for a Deer Canning Class for high school students that will be held this Saturday, October 29th from 9am to 4pm at the agency longhouse. It’s open to the first ten students to sign up. Contact Jillisa Suppah at suppahjillisa@gmail.com.

ECE is having a Halloween Crafts Family Engagement Night this evening. All are welcome. Dinner is from 5 to 6:00 and crafts until 7pm.

The Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Monday thru Friday 9am – 4pm at the Commodities Warehouse. They do close for lunch during the noon hour.

Victims of Crime Services in Warm Springs invites the community to join in a walk for domestic violence awareness tomorrow, starting at 5pm at the VOCS office at 1108 Wasco Street. There will also be food and other activities.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

The Central Oregon USDA Quarterly Meeting will be held in Warm Springs tomorrow at the Fire Management Conference room.

An online Community Yoga Class is being offered this month on Sunday evenings at 7, Friday early mornings at 6 and Saturdays at 11am. You can learn more and register online for these Zoom classes at the Columbia River institute for Indigenous Development website https://www.criid.org/upcoming-classes

Warm Springs Recreation’s invites people to participate in their Trick or Treat event on Halloween. The event is from 4-6pm and they’re awarding prizes for best decorations following the theme “A Hocus Pocus Halloween.” Booths can be set up on the Pi-Ume-Sha Field for handing out treats. For more information and to sign up call 541-553-3243.