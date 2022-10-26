KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 26, 2022

Election Day is Tuesday November 8th. There are 4 Ballot Measures that Oregonians will be deciding. KWSO spoke with Greg Leo who is a public affairs consultant with a focus on Oregon. He talks about how a measure ends up on a ballot to be voted on “So it’s really two ways in our Oregon system of Government. First the legislature can refer measures and four of these measures have been referred by the legislature and then through the initiative process, citizens can collect signatures and put things on the ballot and we have I think one of those as well.” On the November 8th ballot there are 3 measures that would amend the Oregon Constitution and one that would require a permit to acquire firearms. You can learn more about the measures in your Voters’ Pamphlet that is also available online at the Oregon Secretary of State website

Northwest Artist Glenna Cole Allee [Ah-lee] first learned about Hanford site after moving to Portland in the 80s and realizing she lived downstream from a huge nuclear site. Now she’s created a multimedia art project featuring photos, videos, sounds and an animation. She talked to farmers, scientists, labor organizers and two elders from the Wanapum, whose land was damaged by radioactive waste. Allee (Ah-lee) says she hopes the exhibition creates a space where a range of different views about Hanford can overlap and be heard. “So, it was very fascinating to listen to the secrecies, the silences, the frames that people still cling to historically to look at very important events.” “Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field” is on display now through January 15, 2023, at the Wanapum Heritage Center in Mattawa, Washington.

In Local Sports: The Madras White Buffalo Lady Soccer was on the road to Crook County Yesterday and they dropped their final game of the season 3-1 to the Cowgirls. The Varsity squad ends the season with a record of 2-8-2. Buff Boys Soccer hosted Crook County yesterday and came away with the victory 2-1. That puts the boys regular season record at 10-2 with an 8-2 league record. Next up for the Buff boy’s soccer, they will be hosting a 1st round playoff game on November 1st. In the Tri-Valley Conference, Madras and Molalla are automatic qualifiers and won’t have to be in the Play in round. Estacada and The Dalles both will be in the Play-in round with The Dalles @ Seaside and Estacada hosting Baker/Powder Valley. The winners from the Play-in round will determine who each automatic qualifier will host. The Warm Springs K-8 Football team is on the road today to face off against Sisters. They will be leaving the school at 2:30pm with an escort from the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, the Fire Department and Fire Management Engine Crew down past the community center, around ECE and up through the campus area before hitting the road for their game. The Eagles Players and coaches invite all who can attend the sendoff, to line the route to cheer on these young student/athletes. The Eagles have the opportunity to finish the season undefeated with a current record of 4-0-1. They played their first game of the season against Sisters and came away with a huge victory 36-14. The Eagles are expecting a tough game from a Sisters team that’s trying to be the team to give them their first loss on the year. Kickoff tonight is at 7pm in Sisters. Lady Eagles Volleyball is on the road as well, finishing up their season in Sunriver taking on 3 Rivers with their matches starting at 3:30pm.

