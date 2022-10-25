KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 25, 2022

The General Election is coming up on November 8th and many voters should have received their ballots in the mail. On the local ballots for Jefferson County, there are 3 positions in the county that are running unopposed with Kate Zemke for Jefferson County Clerk, Jeff Rasmussen for Jefferson County Treasurer and Jason R. Pollock for Jefferson County Sheriff. The Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District has Robert Galyen for the Director-At Large 2 position, Brad Klann for the Director-Zone 2, Lloyd Forman for the Director-Zone 4 postion, with no candidate for the Director-Zone 1 position. On the local ballots for Jefferson County, County Measure 16-101 is looking to prohibit psilocybin-related businesses within Jefferson County. The question to Jefferson County voters is: Shall Jefferson County prohibit psilocybin-related business, including product manufacturers and service centers in Jefferson County? Another measure is 16-104, which is the renewal of the five-year local option tax for general operations of the Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District. The levy will not increase taxes, but rather renews the current rate approved by voters in 2017 and will provide District continued funds to sustain District’s current recreation operations and services, including community recreation, safety programming, events and infrastructure maintenance. You can return ballots by mail with postage paid and it needs to be received by 8pm on November 8th to count. You can also return ballots at any official drop box. Local drop boxes are located at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho, on campus near Fire & Safety in Warm Springs and at the County Clerk’s office in Madras.

The 509J School District has rescheduled its Student Success Act Community Engagement meeting that was set for this week. It has been move3d to November 9th at the WSK8 Academy. The district annually affords its patrons the opportunity to offer comments and recommendations relative to the district programs and outcomes and offer feedback for all programs. In its notice to families, the districts says “consultation with our community informs our work on the following programs: District Continuous Improvement Plan, Student Investment Act, and Impact Aid.

In Local Sports: Madras High School Buff Boys soccer is hosting the Crook County cowboys for their final regular season game of the year. The Buff boys have already clinched the Tri-Valley Conference with their 3-2 victory over The Dalles on Friday Night. In their previous matchup, Madras dropped the Cowboys 4-1. Varsity action gets underway at 6pm with JV starting at 4pm. Coming up for Buff Boys Soccer, they will be hosting a first-round matchup in the playoffs on Tuesday November 1st, but probably won’t know the opponent until later this weekend. Lady Buffs Soccer is on the road to Crook County today in their last game of their season. JV will get it started at 2:30pm and Varsity will try to end their season with a win as they beat Crook County earlier in the season 2-1. They get started at 4pm. The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Football team is going to be traveling to Sister’s tomorrow for their final game of the season. The Eagles have fourteen 8th grade students on their team with the rest being 7th or 6th grade students. They will have a special send off before their game tomorrow as they will leave the K-8 Academy at 2:30pm with an escort from Warm Springs Police Department, Fire Department and our own Warm Springs Engine Crew leading the team bus from the school down past the Center, up and around the ECE loop, back up to the store and campus before they hit the road to their last game. The football team would like to invite community members to line their route out of town to cheer them on as they try to finish the season undefeated in this rematch with Sisters. Their game will kickoff in Sisters at 7pm.

