KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 5, 2022

The Oregon Health Authority is issuing recommendations on the amount of lamprey from the Columbia River and its Oregon Tributaries that people should eat. A press release from the Oregon Health Authority says that fish tissue data from the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission show polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at levels of concern in lamprey for the general population, and for PCBs and mercury for vulnerable populations. Eating too many fish contaminated with PCBs or mercury can cause negative health effects over time, which include damage to organs, the nervous system and the brain, leading to potential learning and behavior problems. Because lamprey are consumed mainly by Tribal members in Oregon, Washington and Idaho and these tribes consume the whole fish as a cultural and spiritual first food, this advisory is an important tool that can reduce exposure to PCBs and mercury, especially for the Tribes’ most vulnerable populations.

The Madras Aquatic Center was closed during the month of September while they were replacing a filter in the lap pool that had developed a leak. The new filter, which weighed about 900 pounds took about six months to get in causing the staff to spend the first week of closure working with pool & spa to replace the filter with the leak and also refill it with about 1 ton worth of sand. Now that the work is complete, the MAC Rec District is holding a few new fitness classes at the MAC including some out of water classes. Amanda Bailey is teaching the MisFIT Land Beast and MisFIT Water Beast classes, while Jennifer Tichenor is teaching Aquatic healing, Deep Water Aerobics, River Walk and Aqua HIIT. The MAC has added new classes and extended class times with evenings and Saturdays as well as introducing a new Season Fitness Class Pass. For more information, you can call the MAC Rec District at 541-475-4253 or visit their website at macrecdistrict.com.

The Northwest Indian College in Bellingham will soon be building a 15-hundred-square-foot health and wellness center. The project, which was first planned in 2014, almost didn’t happen because of funding issues and inflation, says N-W-I-C President Justin Guillory. Guillory says N-W-I-C’s student body represents more than 90 different tribes. He says having a place for students to gather is important for the college’s mission of culturally-based education. “The strength of the tribal college movement and Northwest Indian Colleges (is) reclaiming Indigenous education to use as a tool to restore and revitalize indigenous identity and culture.” Grants including $1.3 million from the Murdock Charitable Trust, and funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and others finally made construction possible. The college began the bidding process for construction in September.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Football team is in action today as they travel to La Pine. The Eagles are 2-0 on the season and are looking for another win to keep their season undefeated. Kickoff is set for 7pm. In Madras High School Sports, the Buff Boys Soccer was in action as they traveled to Crook County yesterday, the Varsity boys came home with the victory 4-1 to extend their winning streak to 4 games. Next up, the Buff boys will be hosting Estacada tomorrow at 4pm. Lady Buffs soccer was also in action hosting Crook County yesterday and they came out of the match with a 2-1 victory. The Lady Buffs are on the road tomorrow to Estacada for more league action. Lady Buffs Volleyball is in action today as they travel to Gladstone to take on the Lady Gladiators, JV2 will kick things off at 4:30pm while varsity action is at 6pm.

