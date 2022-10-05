KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 5, 2022

Paving work will be done today and tomorrow near the Highway 26 – Highway 3 intersection starting both mornings at 8:30. Motorists should slow down in the area and watch for flaggers and a pilot car.

There is no Senior Meal today or Friday. Lunch will resume next Tuesday.

The Warm Springs Willow Summit Timber Sale Tour this Friday has been postponed. The Timber Committee will announce when a new date is decided on.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm at the United Methodist Church, 49 NE 12th Street.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank is open today through Friday from 9am to 4pm, closed from noon to 1 for lunch. It provides food boxes with enough groceries to prepare meals for 5 days to eligible individuals and families. Food boxes are available every 30 days.

Madras Volleyball travels to Gladstone today. JV plays at 4:30 and varsity at 6.

Warm Springs K-8 Football is on the road today. They play La Pine at 5:15 at La Pine High School.

The 54th Annual Cowdeo is happening on Saturday October 15th at 10am at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Registration is open, online, at www.cowdeo.com.

An online Community Yoga Class is being offered Sunday evenings at 7, Friday early mornings at 6 and Saturdays at 11am. You can learn more and register online for these Zoom classes at the Columbia River institute for Indigenous Development website https://www.criid.org/upcoming-classes)

Warm Springs prevention is hosting an “Indigenous People’s Day Powwow” next Monday which is Indigenous Peoples Day. It’s an evening of powwow & social dancing with dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starting at 6 – all at the Old Elementary School Gym. All drums, dancers, and spectators are invited. If you are sick – please stay home. This is an alcohol, drug and commercial tobacco free event to celebrate indigenous heritage and the traditional way of life we carry on.

BendFilm will be showing three episodes of Reservation Dogs at the Madras Performing Arts Center this Friday as part of this year’s BendFilm Festival. The Reservation Dogs presentation will be attended by Actors Gary Farmer and Tatanka Means, both who appear in the show. For schedule and ticket information, visit Bend Film dot COM (https://bendfilmfestival2022.eventive.org/schedule/631a1c63e14ab7004c874a64 . Earlier in the day the actors will be doing presentations at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy along with local film makers LaRonn Katchia and Bruitis Baez.

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling 541-553-2610. Any person 12 or older can get the new booster, as long as it’s been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccine.

Art Adventure Gallery will hold the opening reception for the Jana Charl solo exhibition “Death of Summer, Birth of Fall” on October 6th from 5:30 – 7pm. The gallery is located at 185 SE 5th Street in Madras.

Just a reminder that Warm Springs Sanitation is still unable to do their trash routes.