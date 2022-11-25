A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge. That’s according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state. The agency says new federal licensing rules for drivers resulted in longer wait times to obtain a commercial driver’s license, which contributed to the snow plow driver shortage.

The transportation department will pay for new snow plow drivers to get the special driver’s license. Many drivers leave the agency for new jobs after the six-month snow plow season is over.

No snow in Central Oregon this morning (11/25/22) but snow is likely Sunday night into Monday morning, FYI.

The National Weather Service expects an 80% chance of rain on Sunday (11/27/22) changing over to rain as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. The Snow Level Sunday Night will lower from 2400 feet to 1800 feet after midnight. Snow will continue into Monday morning. Snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 for Saturday (11/26/22).