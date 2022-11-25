KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 25, 2022

The tribal organization is closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Indian Health Services is open regular hours today.

3 Warriors Market in Simhasho is open 8am until 5pm today, 8 til 2pm tomorrow and they will be closed on Sunday

Funeral Arrangements for Ginger Smith – Dressing and Viewing today at noon at Bel Air Funeral Home in Madras. Burial to follow at 2 this afternoon at the Agency Cemetery.

November Fitness Challenge the daily bonus challenge today is 25 squats.

Tribal Employees are reminded that the deadline to submit your insurance forms is next Wednesday November 30th. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to Human Resources at the Tribal Administration Building.

A presentation about Medicare and Social Security will be held on Monday November 28th from 12:15 – 1:30 at the Family Resource Center. Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:15.

COCC rescheduled their 23rd annual Turkey Trot to this Saturday at 10:30 at the Bend Campus Track. This year’s event introduces a free Toddler Trot that starts at 10am for two categories – 3 and under and 5 and under. Learn more at cocc.edu/departments/sports/races.aspx.

The film Gather, a portrait of the growing movement of Native Americans practicing their food sovereignty is being shown on Monday November 28th at 7:30 at the Tin Pan Alley Theater in Bend. The film will be followed by a panel discussion. Tickets are $10 and are available online at https://bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule/6375c0476268a20061021bf6

The USDA Farm Service Agency is holding county committee elections now through December 5th. Ballots for the 2022 Elections have been mailed to eligible voters. Candidates for Jefferson County LAA, which includes Warm Springs, are Alfredine Smith, Shirley Allen and Dustin Suppah.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. You can download a registration form at KWSO dot ORG (https://kwso.org/2022/11/warm-springs-christmas-bazaar/) This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.

The December to Remember Round Dance is coming up Friday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 3rd at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Everyone is welcome to this alcohol and drug free event. Several drums have been invited and there will be specials both evenings, meals, 50/50 and raffle drawings, concessions and pictures with Santa.

The touring show, Bear Grease the Musical is coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 20th at 6pm. Featuring an all-native cast, it’s an Indigenous twist to the classic musical. Find a link in today’s Calendar at KWSO.org where you can learn more about the event and get tickets.