KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 26, 2022

Funeral services will be held today for Jessica Johnson. They will depart from Bel-Air Funeral Home in Madras at 7:30 this morning and go to the Agency Longhouse. Dressing is at 8am and then services – 3 sevens Waashut. Burial will immediately follow at the Wolfe Point Cemetery and then a meal and giveaway back at the Longhouse.

COCC rescheduled their 23rd annual Turkey Trot to today at 10:30 at the Bend Campus Track. This year’s event introduces a free Toddler Trot that starts at 10am for two categories – 3 and under and 5 and under. Learn more at COCC dot EDU cocc.edu/departments/sports/races.aspx.

Warm Springs Geo Visions is recruiting for an entry level, limited duration field technician and offering free training. The position is open to Warm Springs Tribal Members and will require outdoor work and walking. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, November 30th. Apply on the tribe’s job website or stop by the Geo Visions office, next to Telecom in the Industrial Park, to pick up an application.

Warm Springs Recreation will present the “Santa-Squatch” Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 1st at 6pm at the Community Center. The community is invited to bundle up and join them for their annual event.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District has registration open now until Friday, December 2nd for Youth Basketball for Pre-K thru 6th grade. There is a fee to participate. Season dates are January 3rd thru February 18th. Learn more online at MAC REC District dot com.

The Culture & Heritage Department will have cultural projects classes for youth December 19-21 from 1-5pm at their building in the old boys’ dorm. They will be making Christmas gifts and materials will be provided. The class is limited to the first 30 youth to sign up with the Culture & Heritage office.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out will be on Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck at 5:15 and the social dancing and drummer’s jam starts at 6. They’ll also have raffles and family fun games throughout the evening. All dancers and drums are welcome.

Tribal Employees are reminded that the deadline to submit your insurance forms is next Wednesday November 30th. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to Human Resources at the Tribal Administration Building.

A presentation about Medicare and Social Security will be held on Monday November 28th from 12:15 – 1:30 at the Family Resource Center. Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:15.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. You can download a registration form at KWSO dot ORG (https://kwso.org/2022/11/warm-springs-christmas-bazaar/) This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.