The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. You can download a registration form here. This is a PDF Version and here is a Word Doc Version. You can download the app, fill it out and return it with your fee to the Recreation Office at the Community Center.

This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation.

Only vendors who sign up for the bazaar on the 10th will be allowed to set up at the Last Minute Christmas Bazaar, FYI.

To learn more you can call them at 541-553-3243.

See the flyer HERE