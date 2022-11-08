KWSO Veterans Day Programming

KWSO will be sharing special programming today for Veterans Day. Here is our line up:
- 6am – Veterans Day Talking Drum Hour
- 7am – Interviews with Grant Waheneka, Art Mitchell, Dan Brisbois, Bud Hemholtz, Loyal Miller & Chesley Yahtin
- 8am – Pi-Ume-Sha 2009 Veteran Recognition & Ericksons Air Museum Program
- 9am – My Dad’s Favorites: An All-American Greatest Generation Playlist
- 10am – Interviews with Malcolm Griswald, Kathleen Heath, Randy Smith, Ross Kalama, Rain Circle
- 11am – Interviews with Billy Mills, Kirby Heath, Tony “Big Rat” Suppah, Kenman Miller, Jody Calica, Walter “Spud” Langnese
- 12pm – Honoring All Veterans Talking Drum Hour
- 1pm – KWSO Veterans Day Language Program plus interviews with Linda Wood & Stacy Pearsall
- 2pm – Enduring Freedom: Native American Women Veterans
- 3pm – Tom Tucker Memorial Ceremony
- 4pm – StoryCorps Stories & Songs of American Warriors
- 5pm – Interviews with Mike Williams, Janice Smith, Larson Kalama, Keith Baker, Tashna Hicks, Austin Smith Jr., & Dustin Seyler
- 6pm – Interviews with Raylene Ike Thomas, Jonathan Courtney, Ramona Baez, Dan Martinez, Dustin Seyler
- 7pm – “Veterans Day” On the Rez 7 – November 2011
- 8pm – Centenary Edition: World War I Living History Project Hour 1
- 9pm – Centenary Edition: World War I Living History Project Hour 2
- 10pm – Surviving the Bataan Death March – 80th Anniversary Encore Presentation
- 11pm – The Afghanistan Papers
You can listen to KWSO on your radio at 91.9 FM, online at https://kwso.org/media-player-pop-up/ or on the KWSO APP.
If you miss an hour you can listen On Demand at the KWSO website https://kwso.org/kwso-program-schedule/
You can also listen On Demand on the KWSO App. Click on the top left three blue lines and choose “schedule.” There you can choose the date and time you want to listen back to.
Download the app today –
KWSO Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso
KWSO iOS app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917