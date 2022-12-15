KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 16, 2022

Funeral Arrangements for Terry Jason Keo

The dressing is at 11 this morning at Bel-Air Funeral Home in Madras. Overnight Services will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse. Burial is Saturday at 7am at Red Lake Cemetery. A meal and giveaway will follow back at the longhouse in Simnasho.

It’s Pajama Day at the Warm Springs K-8 today.

At Madras High School today it’s Christmas Morning Dress Day with a Staff Vs. Students Basketball Game during lunch.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is closed today. The club is open Monday through Friday next week from 8 to 5. There will be no meal service on Thursday & Friday next week. The Club will be closed the week of December 26-30.

Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym today from 9am until 4pm. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided. Masks are required at the event to protect from the spread of illness.

The Friday Senior Meal is the Christmas luncheon with roast and salmon. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar will be on Wednesday, December 21st at the Community Center from 10 until 4. Only vendors from the big bazaar are able to participate as a vendor at the Last Minute Bazaar. Call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Powwow and Lunch Wednesday December 28th at the Agency Longhouse. All ECE families and community members are invited to join the children for the their powwow from 10am until noon and lunch at noon until 2.

Tananawit is hosting a Youth Painting Class for 24 youth next Tuesday and Wednesday December 20th and 21st from 10am – 3pm each day at the Family Resource Center. To learnmore call 541-553-3248.

The 2022 Prevention Hoops Camp for tribal youth ages 5-14 will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday December 20-22 at the old elementary school gym. The morning session from 8:15 until 11:45 is for youth ages 10 to 14. The 5 to 9 age group will have camp from 1:15-4:45pm daily. They’ll work on skills, conditioning and play fun games. Youth 15 and older are invited to help teach. Contact Jaycelene at the Prevention office for more information.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or USE THIS LINK. Standard charges from cell phone providers will apply.