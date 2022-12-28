KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 29, 2022

White Buffalo varsity basketball teams are at the Sisters Tournament today and tomorrow.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers intakes daily at 11am. Assessments can be done in the morning and afternoon every day by appointment and Thursday – if you have already done an intake – you can do your assessment without an appointment at 1:30. The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the Old Girls Dorm on Campus.

The Warm Springs Tribal organization will close at noon tomorrow and be closed on Monday, January 2nd for the New Year’s Day holiday.

The Warm Springs Clinic will close at 1:30 tomorrow and also be closed on Monday, January 2nd for the New Year’s Holiday.

There will not be senior meals tomorrow. They will return to regular meal schedules next week.

The gym and weight rooms will close at 1:00 today for the Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament at the Warm Springs Community Center. Games start at 1:00 and the last game is at 8 tonight. Friday’s first game is at noon.

Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball is starting back up. The weekly league features games at the Community Center afternoons at 4pm – on Mondays for 1st & 2nd grade, on Tuesdays for 3rd & 4th grade and on Wednesdays for 5th & 6th grades. There is a Waiver Form to sign up. You can download the form at KWSO dot ORG. Completed waivers need to be turned in at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

The Simnasho Community welcomes everyone to its New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow this Saturday at the Simnasho Longhouse. There’s a potluck dinner at 6pm. They will have Washat services (one seven) at 7 and then the floor will be open for a traditional powwow, social dancing and games. For more information contact Captain Moody 541-553-7014.

Warm Springs K-8 Girls’ Basketball will begin on Tuesday, January 3rd. All 6th, 7th and 8th grade girls must have a current physical on file with the school office to participate. The Warm Springs I H S clinic will do student sports physicals by same-day appointment. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or USE THIS LINK