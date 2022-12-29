Local Sports Update!

The Madras White Buffalo Boys and Girls are over in Sisters for the Sister’s Holiday Shootout.

The Lady Buffs were scheduled to play Klamath Union yesterday, but the game was canceled with Klamath Union unable to make it. Next up for the Lady Buffs, they will face off against Henley today December 29th at 3pm. The Buff Boys won in a dramatic fashion as Seneca Ball took the ball to the basket with 7 seconds to play and dropped in the game winner for the Buffs as they won 56-55 over Banks. They will play later on today against Klamath Union at 5pm.

The 9th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Tournament has kicked off for 2022.

In game 1, in the 10 and under division, United Tribes came out with a victory over Shi-Taikt 40-22, United Tribes will play the Lil Tigerz today at 3pm and Shi-Taikt will play again on Friday at noon. In Game 2, in the 12 and under division, Blackwolfe got the victory over the WS Cougars 58-25, Blackwolfe moves on to play Nisqually, WA today at 5pm and the WS Cougars will play tomorrow at 2pm. In Game 3, in the 8th Grade division, United Tribes defeated Rock Creek 70-29. United Tribes moves on to play “Surge” Yakama at 7pm today. Rock Creek will play next on Friday at 4pm. In Game 4, in the 10 and Under division, Da Tribe moves on with the win over Waqamu Warriors 14-4. Da Tribe plays the River Warriors today at 4pm and the Waqamu Warriors will be back in action tomorrow with their game at 1pm. Action continues today in Game 5, in the 12 and Under division as United Tribes takes on Zone 6 Warriors at 1pm, followed by the 8th Grade Division where the WS Cougars face off against Nisqually, WA at 2pm.

You can check out the Complete Brackets in the link below along with Game times.

9th Annual Warm Springs Cougar Christmas Co-ed Tournament